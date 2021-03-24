BET Partners With Vaseline® and Vaseline® Brand Ambassador, Regina King, to Bring Access to Equitable Skincare for Black and Brown Communities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 24 at 3 pm EDT, BET (a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), the nation's leading provider of quality content for African American audiences, and Vaseline® are partnering to host a powerful Zoom discussion for consumers hosted by veteran beauty expert Tai Beauchamp and featuring award-winning director and actress, Regina King, around skincare equity for skin of color. Leading up to this discussion, BET and Vaseline® have released a video content series featuring conversations with experts to further educate people about this issue and how to seek out the right skincare.

RSVP for the event at the link below:

Equitableskincareliveevent.com

Tune in to the compelling discussion with Vaseline® Brand Ambassador Regina King

here

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the challenges that people of color face in achieving equitable health outcomes and unfortunately, the dermatology practice is no different,” said Louis Carr, President of Media Sales at BET. “Through our partnership with Vaseline®, we’re committed to increasing awareness of the importance of health through skincare. We’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with and lend our platform to amplify Vaseline’s Equitable Skincare for All campaign.”

The Equitable Skincare for All discussion will highlight the healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities, the importance of bringing true equality to care for skin of color and how individuals can make a difference.

Skin health needs for Black and Brown communities continue to be underserved and without access to proper care comes the likelihood of misdiagnosis or no diagnosis leaving them at risk for long-term consequences. This is in part the case as nearly half of dermatologists say they were not adequately trained to treat skin of color.

For over 150 years, Vaseline® has been committed to helping heal dry skin everywhere, but this goal can't be achieved if part of the Vaseline® community doesn't have access to equitable care. That’s why Vaseline® has teamed up with BET to bring awareness, education and drive meaningful discussions around healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities.

Hosted by veteran beauty expert, Tai Beauchamp, Vaseline® spokesperson Regina King along with other guests such as prominent doctors, experts and skincare enthusiasts, will share their experiences with inequity, current inequities Black and Brown people face, the consequences of these disparities and the importance of properly treating Black and Brown skin.

“As a heritage brand, our goal is to achieve equitable skincare for all,” says Kevin Tolson, Senior Brand Manager for Vaseline. “As part of that larger commitment, this event not only seeks to highlight the problem, but also arm Black and Brown communities with effective tools and immediate solutions to work toward skin equity now and for the next generation.”

To expand this important conversation, BET and Vaseline® worked together to create a video content series to further educate people around the issues of skincare inequity in addition to the Zoom event. The Equitable Skincare for All Series launched on March 18th with a conversation with HUED Founder and CEO Kimberly Wilson airing on BET.com and across BET’s social handles.

See the first video of the Equitable Skincare for All series here.

BET seeks to leverage its position as a leading provider of entertaining, engaging and empowering content and its partnership with Vaseline® to contribute meaningfully to the current conversation about racial equity in healthcare, while equipping our audiences with tools and resources to take control of their own health.

To register, consumers can visit BET.com and submit their questions ahead of the event using the #Skincareforall hashtag.

