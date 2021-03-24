Geotab and Lytx Partner to Bring Surfsight Video Telematics to the Geotab Ecosystem

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geotab Extend 2021 - Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, together with Lytx®, a global leader and pioneer of video telematics, announced today the availability of an integrated camera solution from Surfsight™ on the Geotab Marketplace. Enabling customers to access unprecedented visibility, the Surfsight AI-12 camera solution is specifically designed to help improve fleet safety through its continuous recording and advanced machine vision (MV) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Announced at Geotab Extend 2021, this new offering is the first to be available as part of Geotab’s new Order Now program which will allow customers to seamlessly expand their Geotab solution at the click of a button.

Offered by Lytx, the Surfsight video technology seamlessly integrates with Geotab’s award winning telematics platform, providing fleets with access to a robust dashboard camera solution that offers unparalleled insight into risky driver behavior through a combination of MV+AI, sensors, and live video streaming. The Surfsight AI-12 offers more than a simple dashcam with distracted driving detection, audio and visual alerts and the ability to connect auxiliary cameras.

The Surfsight AI-12’s advanced MV+AI technology can help identify risky driving behaviors including smoking, eating and drinking, handheld device use, unbelted driver and distracted driver. When connected with Geotab’s GO9 device, it can also capture video evidence of sudden acceleration, sharp turns, and harsh braking. Through access to these insights, fleets can help prevent avoidable accidents and in turn reduce the likelihood of driver or pedestrian injury, insurance claims, maintenance costs and unnecessary downtime.

"Many fleet managers today are utilizing multiple technologies and looking for ways to streamline management, without sacrificing quality,” said Brandon Nixon, Chairman and CEO at Lytx. “This integration allows fleets to easily leverage two best-in-class fleet technologies together in a seamless interface. We are excited that the Surfsight AI-12 dashcam system will be the first solution offered through Geotab’s new Order Now program. Through this offering, Geotab customers will be enabled to quickly and easily get started with a solution that can help take their safety, productivity and efficiency to the next level.”

“The addition of the Surfsight integrated video solution on the Geotab Marketplace opens the door to new possibilities in fleet management through increased visibility for Geotab-equipped fleets,” said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. “The seamless integration with MyGeotab allows customers to access a quality camera solution with the click of a button that in turn utilizes video and artificial intelligence to help improve fleet safety measures within a telematics platform that they are confident using.”

As the first solution available through the new Geotab Order Now program, customers can purchase the Surfsight camera solution directly from within the MyGeotab platform, which will then be fulfilled by an Authorized Geotab Reseller. In order to provide customers with a streamlined and unified experience, Geotab will provide ongoing technical support for the Surfsight offering and additional third-party solutions that join the program.

“We are excited to offer Surfsight as the first Order Now solution on the Marketplace. Through the streamlined Order Now program, customers can place orders directly from within MyGeotab and benefit from a more seamless fulfillment process,” added Cawse. “Solutions that join the Order Now program are deeply integrated with the Geotab platform to allow for a comfortable user experience while providing strong, added value to the Geotab telematics solution.”

To learn more about the Surfsight solution and Geotab’s Order Now program, visit: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/surfsight/.

About Surfsight

The Surfsight AI-12 dashcam was thoughtfully designed based on insights from fleet managers about their day-to-day operational challenges. Based on their feedback, the Surfsight team created a premium product offered at a competitive price, making it easier for companies to transition to video-connected fleets. In 2020, the Surfsight product line was acquired by Lytx – a global leader and pioneer of video telematics. Lytx has led the industry with data-driven innovation and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Data Science. With the Surfsight technology, Lytx can bring greater value to the rapidly growing video telematics market and our resellers. To learn more, please visit surfsight.com, @Surfsight on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.