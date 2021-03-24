Allvue Systems Selected by New Credit Manager Sycamore Tree Capital Partners as Software Provider

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that the firm was selected by Sycamore Tree Capital Partners (“Sycamore Tree”) as the software provider across all strategies. Sycamore Tree is a value-oriented investment firm, launched in November 2020 with a fully implemented Allvue platform technology solution, that specializes in private and alternative credit with strategies across traded credit, structured products and special situations.

Allvue is providing Sycamore Tree its full suite of credit solutions for the entire investment lifecycle, from portfolio management to research, trading, compliance, performance attribution and investment accounting. These products support Sycamore Tree across its varied and complex fund types, empowering it to seamlessly manage information flow across strategies on one unified platform, which streamlines workflow and fosters a more effective investment process. The Allvue platform aggregates internal and external data sources into one centralized system that can be easily distilled to uncover insights for optimized risk and portfolio management decision-making.

“When launching our business, it was pivotal that we partnered with a technology provider that could comprehensively support our entire credit offering in order to provide economies of scale and the ability to holistically view our business,” said Trey Parker, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Sycamore Tree. “Allvue’s superior end-to-end product offering and its ability to service different fund strategies and types across the credit spectrum made it the ideal choice as we shape our long-term growth.”

“Sycamore Tree recognized that, as a new market entrant, investing in technology would be crucial to managing risk and effectively scaling their business to become competitive in the marketplace,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Allvue’s front-to-back product suite has equipped Sycamore Tree with cutting-edge solutions to access real time, actionable insights that will enable them to be nimble and make informed investment decisions.”

Allvue offers a powerful suite of solutions to Credit Managers that can be adapted for any fund type or workflow. The Allvue platform supports the entire investment process with tools for research, trade order management, compliance and investment accounting. The platform provides a singular, integrated solution that powers some of the biggest and most influential managers, enabling them to quickly access and act on critical information.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of end-to-end investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry, across credit and equity strategies. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of credit-focused Black Mountain Systems with equity-focused AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About Sycamore Tree Capital Partners

Sycamore Tree Capital Partners is a value-oriented, durable-alpha investment firm specializing in alternative credit. Founded by industry veterans Mark Okada, Trey Parker and Jack Yang, the firm has deep experience across economic and market cycles. Headquartered in Dallas, TX with an office in New York City, the firm’s investment expertise includes bank loans, high yield bonds, structured credit and special situations. For additional information, please visit our website at www.sycamorelp.com.