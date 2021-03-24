Intrepid Awarded a Full and Open Prime Contract on Defense Intelligence Agency’s $12.6 billion, 10-Year IDIQ SITE III Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid Solutions and Services LLC, a leading provider of cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, enterprise IT, data analysis and advanced intelligence training services to customers across the U.S. intelligence community, announced today it was selected to support the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency on the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III contract as a large business prime contractor. The SITE III contract will support warfighters, policymakers and acquisition leaders across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise in achieving an information and communications technology advantage.

“Intrepid is grateful to have supported DIA across various prime contracts over the past decade,” said Ryan Hebert, CEO of Intrepid. “In this next decade, we are privileged to have the opportunity to support integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services for the DIA and NGA with our highly skilled and scalable workforce. A big thank-you to all of our employees and teammates who helped support this effort over the greater part of 2020.”

The SITE III contract provides managed services directed toward improving integration, information sharing and information safeguarding using a streamlined information technology approach. SITE III is a competitively awarded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a five-year base period, five one-year option periods and a total contract ceiling of $12.6 billion.

About Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC

Established in 2008, Intrepid is a leading provider of cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, technology modernization, data analysis, and advanced intelligence training services to customers across the U.S. Intelligence Community. The company is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.