Rockport Healthcare Services Selects PointClickCare to Improve Interoperability and Insights Across its Robust Skilled Nursing Network

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies, the leader in cloud-based healthcare software for the long-term and post-acute care market, today announced that Rockport Healthcare Services, a leading provider of administrative and consulting services to post-acute care facilities in the state of California, has selected PointClickCare’s integrated platform to power its Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) customers across the state. The breadth and depth of PointClickCare’s integration solution will help drive better access to real-time data for proactive, preventative, and collaborative decision-making and actionable insights for quality assurance, all of which have never been more important for the senior care industry.

“We needed a technology partner who could seamlessly provide us with timely access to accurate, data-driven insights,” said Dr. David Silver, CEO of Rockport Healthcare Services. “PointClickCare’s fully-integrated solution for care delivery and coordination, and quality assurance is leading the digital transformation in healthcare, helping to reduce administrative burden for healthcare providers and allowing care teams to devote more time to patient care.”

As costs across the healthcare ecosystem continue to rise due to disconnected providers, systems, processes, and data, PointClickCare’s integrated platform is enabling providers to streamline connected care services, billing, and administrative processes across a single platform. Real-time visibility into operations empowers care teams to intervene promptly when necessary, improve billing accuracy and enhance decision-making capabilities. In fact, according to a 2020 Forrester Total Economic Impact Study, SNF providers leveraging PointClickCare’s Skilled Nursing solution have seen a return on investment (ROI) of 418% over three years.

“Pivoting to meet changing priorities and regulatory requirements in skilled care requires organizations to have a holistic, integrated view of their business across all their facilities. The ability to do this on one platform is critical to making rapid, accurate decisions,” said Russ DePriest, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Skilled Nursing Market, PointClickCare. “We are honored to be selected by Rockport as their technology provider of choice, and feel confident that our integrated platform will enable instant insights from their vast network, enhancing care. This type of access to data-driven intelligence is a must for facilities in today’s value-based care environment.”

Implementation of PointClickCare’s platform across Rockport’s facilities officially began on March 1, with the goal to have it's over 80 buildings converted to the new system by the end of 2021.

To learn more about how PointClickCare’s Skilled Nursing solution is helping long-term and post-acute care providers improve quality metrics and collaboration with care partners, visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About PointClickCare

With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Recently, PointClickCare acquired Collective Medical to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.