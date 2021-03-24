University of Windsor Partners With YuJa for Enterprise Video Platform Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located in Windsor, Ontario, the University of Windsor has selected YuJa for a site-wide video platform and lecture capture implementation. The robust solution provides university faculty and staff with lecture capture, media management and a host of other tools to enrich course content for its more than 16,000 students.

Prior to deployment, the university was using separate services for video management and streaming services. Now, all Video Platform tools are combined to create a dynamic, streamlined and user-friendly experience. Additionally, YuJa Enterprise Video Platform has been integrated with the university’s Learning Management System, Blackboard, which makes content readily available and accessible.

“Creating an efficient and easily scalable Video Platform will prove to be a benefit to institutions as the educational environment begins its transition to a new normal,” noted Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to be a part of the University of Windsor’s journey as they embrace technology and the ways in which students learn.”

The Video Platform complies with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), which aims to identify, remove, and prevent barriers for people with disabilities. With a Canadian office in Toronto, YuJa works with a number of institutions across the Ontario region and throughout North America.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF WINDSOR

The University of Windsor is a comprehensive, student-focused university, with more than 16,000 students enrolled in a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs. The University of Windsor is located next to North America’s busiest international border, which speaks to University’s strength as an internationally oriented, multi-disciplined institution that actively enables a broad diversity of students, faculty and staff to make a better world through education, scholarship, research and engagement.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.