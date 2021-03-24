Edgecore Announces Successful Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway Trial with Vodafone Romania and ADVA

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions for service provider, data center and enterprise networks, announced today that Vodafone Romania successfully completed a live network trial of open IP routing with Edgecore’s Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) and software from ADVA. The DCSG was deployed in seven of Vodafone Romania’s live network sites in a variety of topologies.

The DCSG was developed as a joint operator community effort within TIP’s Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group and is one of the first projects to introduce open, standard-based disaggregated hardware and software for use in telecom transport networks. As an early and leading contributor to OOPT, Edgecore has developed a series of TIP accepted DCSG products that address numerous use cases for mobile operators in both greenfield and brownfield deployments.

The trial in Romania validates the feasibility of open IP routers able to serve 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile traffic and the ability to interoperate with Vodafone’s current transport network providers. The combination of Edgecore’s DCSG coupled with ADVA’s robust Ensemble Activator software demonstrates the key capabilities of the solution, delivering transport services with IP routing, and with frequency and time synchronization.

George Tchaparian, CEO and President of Edgecore Networks, said, “As the leading provider of open network solutions to tier-one operators worldwide, and the leading contributor to OCP, ONF, and TIP open communities, Edgecore understands the requirement to accelerate the innovation of disaggregated open network deployments while moving toward a more consistent and open infrastructure across mobile broadband and transport networks. This successful live trial in Romania is yet another proof point that open networking is robust and deployable in the most demanding network environments.

“Edgecore has a comprehensive DCSG portfolio with multiple performance classes, CPU, thermal, and timing/synchronization options based on Broadcom DNX Qumran packet processors. Open Network solutions are ideal for high-volume cell site and aggregation routing applications. Disaggregated, open hardware and software reduces operator costs, increases choice, and quickens the pace of innovation.”

“Built on our Ensemble Activator carrier-grade NOS and Edgecore’s innovative DCSG open hardware design, Vodafone Romania trial proves that service providers and can easily harness the power of this open and best-of-breed solution,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA.

“This is a major milestone in the path to developing a healthy and sustainable open ecosystem of cell site gateways to increase flexibility and efficiency. We validated the Edgecore and ADVA solution in our networks and look forward to our continued partnership in the future,” commented Nikos Plevris, Vodafone Head of Transmission and Transport Engineering.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP-Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.