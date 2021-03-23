Encore Consumer Capital Announces Investment in Love Wellness

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encore Consumer Capital (“Encore”), a private equity firm that invests in leading consumer products companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment in Ogilvie Brands, Inc. (d/b/a “Love Wellness”).

Love Wellness, headquartered in New York City, is a women’s health and wellness brand specializing in supplements, multivitamins, OTC suppositories, and feminine hygiene. The Company was founded by CEO Lauren “Lo” Bosworth in 2016 after a decade long career as a reality television star. When legacy women’s health brands failed her, Lauren saw the opportunity to build a wellness brand for women driven by body positivity, clean ingredients, and expert formulations. The Company launched as a digitally-native brand, selling primarily on its own website (www.lovewellness.com) and Amazon. Today, Love Wellness is also available in specialty retail and mass channels, including Ulta and most recently Target.

“I am excited about the partnership with Encore and their experience supporting high-growth digitally-native consumer brands,” said Bosworth. “I am looking forward to our next chapter of growth together as we build our team and strategically expand.”

Encore’s Kate Wallman, who led the transaction and will serve on the Love Wellness board of directors, said, “We are so excited to partner with Lauren and the Love Wellness team. Lauren has built a company that is a category pioneer focused on straight talk about sensitive issues and delivering efficacious women’s health and wellness products. We look forward to supporting the business as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory.”

Encore Consumer Capital is a private equity investment firm focused on the consumer products industry. The firm has raised over $600 million in equity capital and invested in over 35 companies in the sector. Encore's current and prior investments include food and beverage manufacturers and marketers (4505 Meats, Aidells Sausage Company, Ancient Harvest, Brownie Brittle, Cece's Veggie Co., Full Sail Brewing, Lion Beverages, Mesa Foods, Murry’s, Navitas Organics, Tender Belly, Thanasi Foods, Van Law Foods) pet products companies (Open Farm Pet, ThunderWorks, Zuke's) and personal care/beauty companies (MyChelle Dermaceuticals, Supergoop!, tarte), and food distribution companies (Freshko Produce Services, Pint Size Hawaii, Tourtellot), among others. The firm targets companies with between $10 million and $100 million in annual revenues where Encore’s strong expertise in strategy development, brand marketing, manufacturing and supply chain optimization, and distribution expansion can drive performance. www.encoreconsumercapital.com