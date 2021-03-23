Ayur-Medic Announces National Direct-to-Consumer Availability of Its Advanced Skincare Products

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camarillo-based Ayur-Medic, a prestige skincare company that for 25 years has produced advanced products touted by many of Southern California’s estheticians, dermatologists, and skincare influencers, has announced direct-to-consumer availability of its line of skincare products.

In the midst of the national COVID pandemic, many around the country have found it challenging to access their favorite skincare products. While maintaining its close ties to the professional community, Ayur-Medic has responded to mounting demand by making its products available for direct purchase by consumers via its website, ayur-medic.com.

Ayur-Medic focuses on the balance between time-honored holistic principles and state-of-the-art scientific research to provide optimal results. The company’s formulas are designed to address the conditions of environmentally and chronologically damaged skin, problem skin, polysensitive skin, uneven skin tone, and dry skin.

“We know it’s been a frustrating year for those who have not been able to get to their skincare professionals,” said Ayur-Medic co-founder Sari Snyder. “It’s rewarding to be able to respond to the demand and make our products available to customers in their homes on a national level.”

No longer the “best kept secret in skincare,” anyone can now make direct online purchases from Ayur-Medic’s diverse selection of high performance cleansers, creams, exfoliants, masks, sunscreens, toners and treatment serums.

Ayur-Medic’s skincare products are developed, manufactured, packaged and distributed from the company’s own state-of-the-art facility in Camarillo, California. Ayur-Medic produces skincare products containing unique blends of high performance ingredients with greater efficacy. Learn more at ayur-medic.com.

Note to media: photos of Ayur-Medic products are available upon request.