Virgin Pulse CEO David Osborne Featured on Impact Podcast

Osborne is CEO of Virgin Pulse, the world’s largest digital health and wellbeing company – helping seven million employees at 3,100 workplaces across the globe to sustain healthy habits and build employee wellbeing into the DNA of their corporate culture. Osborne brings 22 years of business experience to Virgin Pulse and leads more than 1,000 Virgin Pulse employees from the company’s headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island.

Virgin Pulse, founded in 2004 as part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, designs technology that cultivates good lifestyle habits for employees. Configured to complement a company’s culture, the technology, and the overall wellbeing experience Virgin Pulse delivers, drives superior outcomes for people and the businesses they work for.

“I had a fascinating discussion with David Osborne on the Impact Podcast to discuss his career, Virgin Pulse’s innovative philosophies and platform and how they are making workplaces so much more effective by improving the wellbeing of the employees,” said Shegerian. “It’s critically important for business leaders to be aware of David’s insights regarding how to boost corporate culture and the role that plays in success.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed talking with host John Shegerian for this Impact Podcast episode,” said Osborne. “Nothing could be more timely than a candid conversation about how organizations can build workplace cultures that safeguard the physical and mental health and wellbeing of their most important resources - their employees - during the stress, uncertainty and anxiety of a pandemic. Many thanks to John and the Impact Podcast for shining the spotlight on important topics such as this.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

