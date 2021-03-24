Phison Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND Flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, announced today that it has joined the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC). The AECC is a non-profit association of cross-industry players working to build best practices for the coming vehicle and computing convergence.

"Modern vehicles are quickly evolving into mobile data centers," said K.S. Pua, CEO and chairman of Phison. "The emergence of autonomous driving capabilities and other technologies pushes the need for automotive-grade storage focused on data security and ultra-high reliability."

Phison brings over 20 years of storage experience to AECC, along with its market-leading commitment to PCIe Gen-4 innovation to the automotive industry. As an AECC member, Phison will work with the organization's global member base to define more efficient ways to support the automotive industry's distributed computing ecosystem and network infrastructure.

Becoming an AECC member gives Phison more opportunities to understand the market and technical solutions trends, and make connections with automotive key-players to develop potential business relationships.

"We're pleased to welcome Phison to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium," said Ken-ichi Murata, President and Chairperson of the AECC, and Fellow at Connected Company of Toyota Motor Corporation. "We look forward to Phison's contributions to this significant initiative, as our combined knowledge and expertise will help the AECC identify the connected vehicle requirements and solutions needed to support the future needs of the value chain."

About the AECC: The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and important data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC's goal is to find more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and intelligent services needed for distributed computing and network architecture and infrastructure. The AECC's members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing, and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

About Phison: Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions for the consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. Phison provides various services from controller ASIC and firmware design, system integration, IP licensing, and total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD, and USB interfaces. Phison is an active member of industry associations, including the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA, and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe, and IEEE-SA.