Bounteous Places on 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ for Women

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, today announced its inclusion on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, located in Canada, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90 percent of employees would agree that men and women are treated equally.

Bounteous became Great Place to Work-Certified™ in November 2020, with 95 percent of employees saying it’s a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical company. Bounteous also hired Melinda Ramos as VP of Learning & Diversity in January 2021, and the company remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering and championing the women within its ranks.

The total percentage of women at Bounteous is 46 percent. In comparison, at the five largest global tech companies, women make up 34 percent of the total personnel headcount, according to Built In. Bounteous also boasts 34 percent women in roles specific to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), compared to the U.S. national average of 28 percent, according to the AAWU.

“While the percentage of women at Bounteous surpasses the U.S. national average, we are far from done in doing our part to close the gender gap in STEM,” said Leah Weyandt, Chief People Officer of Bounteous. “By offering flexible scheduling and work-from-home options, generous maternity leave, Employee Resource Group (ERG) programming, and tangible and abundant career advancement opportunities, we are not only attracting more women to Bounteous, but are deeply committed to retaining, rewarding, and supporting the talented women who already work for us today.”

In addition, Bounteous offers children’s activities such as crafting, coding, yoga, and movie-watch parties—providing support for team members who juggle remote learning and mothering duties with their full-time careers. Bounteous also facilitates #IamRemarkable workshops, a Google initiative aimed at empowering women and underrepresented groups to speak openly about their accomplishments in the workplace and beyond, in an effort to break modesty norms and glass ceilings.

While Bounteous offers internal resources for women, the company also provides support and resources for women outside its walls. The Bounteous Public Training Scholarship is available quarterly to five tech-passionate, forward-thinking individuals who identify as a woman from the Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or LGBTQ+ communities.

Bounteous received the Great Place to Work® distinction after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences through technology partnerships and unparalleled platform expertise. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.