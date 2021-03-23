Plymouth Rock Launches Home Run Partnership with the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Boston Red Sox have named Plymouth Rock Assurance its official auto and home insurance provider ahead of the 2021 baseball season. To complement this exclusive, multi-year relationship, Plymouth Rock is pleased to announce its latest fan membership offering – the Red Sox Auto and Home Insurance Program.

Available beginning April 1, 2021, Plymouth Rock customers that join the program will enjoy special Red Sox fan benefits including savings on home game tickets, access to ballpark tours and a complimentary Red Sox Nation membership. Program members will also receive pre-sale access to concerts and events at Fenway Park. Insurance benefits in the Red Sox Auto and Home Insurance Program will include additional rental car coverage, increased credit card fraud coverage and expanded use of Plymouth Rock’s Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare reimbursement.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new and special relationship with the Sox and to introduce the Red Sox Auto and Home Insurance Program to fans throughout Red Sox nation,” said Jim Stone, Founder and CEO of the Plymouth Rock Company. “We deliver More Than Just Insurance to our customers and agents, and this partnership is one of several exciting programs that allow us to do just that. As a Boston-based company, we are particularly pleased to be so closely associated with the Red Sox and their multitude of fans. We hope our independent agents and our many customers make great use of, and take great pleasure from, this new offering.”

Plymouth Rock’s sponsorship includes fixed signage above the world-famous Green Monster in Fenway Park’s left field. Plymouth Rock’s sign will be unveiled leading up to Opening Day, and it will remain there for the duration of the partnership.

“The Red Sox are proud to team up with Plymouth Rock Assurance, a local company committed to the great city of Boston and to our fans,” said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. “From home games to summer concerts to outdoor events, we are eager to invite Plymouth Rock customers to experience Fenway Park in a whole new way.”

To learn more about the sponsorship and the Red Sox Auto and Home Insurance Program, visit plymouthrock.com/BostonRedSox.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.6 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.