Klick Health Proudly Recognized as a Best Workplace for Women for 6th Consecutive Year

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the sixth straight year, global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work® has recognized Klick Health as one of its Best Workplaces™ for Women. The list of female-friendly companies was announced earlier today, following independent analysis of employee surveys, as well as programs and practices that treat people fairly, regardless of their gender.

“We are very proud of our legacy as a Best Workplace for Women, especially as we heighten our focus on bringing more diversity, equity, and inclusion to our organization as part of our ongoing commitment to lean into our people-first founding principle and culture that prioritizes qualities like kindness, empathy, and inclusiveness,” said Klick Health CEO Lori Grant, a past recipient of Women’s Executive Network’s (WXN) Top 100 Most Powerful Women and MM&M magazine’s Hall of Femme awards.

Klick recently celebrated International Women’s Day with virtual speed mentoring for Klicksters. In spring 2020, when schools closed due to COVID-19, the company immediately introduced virtual tutoring and story-time sessions to help support Klicksters with young children. It also adapted its annual Little Klickster Day in January 2021 with Zoom-based science experiments, virtual tours of other countries, time capsule art classes, and much more.

The company regularly conducts pay equity reviews to ensure women and men are paid equitably for their roles and contributions to the company’s success. It offers maternity leave top-ups, flexible childcare options, complimentary fitness and wellness programs, diversity and inclusion programming, mentoring for parents and caregivers, and access to mental health resources and work/life balance counseling services among its standard benefits.

The list of Best Workplaces™ for Women is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking its ninth Agency of the Year industry award in nine years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies—Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2020, the company was recognized with 14 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and FORTUNE’s Best Places to Work in New York.