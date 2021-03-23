TrueNorth and Boost.ai Enter Partnership to Supercharge Digital Customer Experience With Conversational AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & STAVANGER, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueNorth, a global fintech software development company, and Boost.ai, a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence for Fortune 1000 companies, today announced a new partnership. This partnership streamlines the process of developing and implementing Boost.ai’s AI-powered virtual agents for fintechs, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions in the United States.

Enterprises in the financial sector can now take advantage of Boost.ai’s market-leading conversational AI platform through TrueNorth as a trusted implementation partner, making it possible to quickly and easily automate internal- and customer-facing service and support at scale.

Henry Vaage Iversen, CCO and co-founder of Boost.ai, states, “We are excited to be partnering with TrueNorth to demonstrate how our technology can create value for even more U.S.-based financial institutions. With TrueNorth’s pedigree in the fintech space, we see their proven software implementation process as a surefire way for companies to harness the power of chat-led automation, quickly and at scale, staying well ahead of the digitalization curve.”

More than 200 organizations worldwide, including leading financial brands like Santander, Nordea and MSU Federal Credit Union, use the Boost.ai platform to successfully automate thousands of customer and employee interactions daily with consistent resolution rates of over 90 percent. Boost.ai’s unique, no-code approach to conversational AI combines with proprietary self-learning algorithms to allow implementation partners like TrueNorth to deliver to its customers virtual agents that are quick to deploy, easy to maintain and highly scalable.

TrueNorth CEO and co-founder Alex Gonikman notes, “The time is now for financial institutions to upgrade their customer experience to remain competitive, and the Boost.ai platform is leading the charge with their conversational AI experience. This is a great partnership as our team is uniquely positioned to integrate and deploy Boost.ai’s AI-powered chatbots in a matter of months.”

TrueNorth’s pioneering leaders and software engineers have perfected a development process that brings products to market in a cost-effective way and fast, three to six months. This rare combination has led to the successful execution of 120 digital transformations and 45 original enterprises built from the ground up.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the most successful fintech software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch--LendingClub, Upgrade and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. More recently, TrueNorth has expanded its expertise into additional mission critical industries including healthcare and education. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 60 employees from the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, a development center in Buenos Aires, Argentina and strategic offices in Hong Kong, New York City and Austin, Texas.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

About Boost.ai

Boost.ai specializes in enterprise-grade conversational artificial intelligence (AI). Inventor of the world’s most user-friendly conversational AI platform, Boost.ai empowers frontline customer service teams to automate customer service interactions with proprietary self-learning AI and a no-code solution that’s quick to deploy, easy to learn and highly scalable. Able to handle unlimited intents while consistently maintaining resolution rates of 90 percent, Boost.ai’s technology is used by companies like Telenor, DNB and Silvercar by Audi to successfully automate thousands of interactions. Boost.ai is a privately held Norwegian software company founded in 2016 with headquarters in Stavanger and satellite offices in Oslo, Stockholm and Santa Monica.

For more information about Boost.ai, visit www.boost.ai