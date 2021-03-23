Orion and BNY Mellon’s Pershing Expand Relationship, Deepen Tech Integrations

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary framework that empowers financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected experience, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing (“Pershing”) through a series of technology integration upgrades.

The expanded relationship will deliver advisors even more flexibility, deeper insights, and more choice, helping them realize new efficiencies, drive business growth and significantly enhance the advisor-client journey.

Bi-directional integrations allow for effortless navigation between the two platforms

Pershing’s newly bolstered integrations with Orion now makes it easier than ever for advisors to share data between NetX360®, Pershing’s professional workstation, and the Orion platform. Bi-directional, single sign-on capabilities allow advisors to move back and forth between the two platforms effortlessly, adding efficiency to advisor workflows.

“We know that no advisor uses one piece of technology to manage business,” said Christina Townsend, Head of Relationship Management, Platform Strategy and Consulting for Advisor Solutions at Pershing. “Deeper integrations with strategic providers such as Orion allow us to deliver an optimal experience to advisors regardless of the technology solution they use. They also demonstrate our shared commitment to help advisors leverage technology to drive profitable growth.”

API-level integrations significantly enhance the client experience

Additionally, this enhanced API-level integration with Pershing will provide advisors on the Orion platform with access to real time positions, balances and activity on their clients’ accounts.

Further, Pershing documents, such as confirms, statements, tax documents and notifications, will now be available through Orion’s new Client Portal, giving investors an at-a-glance view of custodial documents within a single app connected to every aspect of their financial lives.

“Offering our advisors and their clients an integrated, fully digital, experience is a key priority for our firm and this partnership is critical to that,” said Chris Keller, Director of Business Services at Benjamin F. Edwards, a national, full-service broker-dealer and RIA. “With this integration, clients can access their asset allocation, financial plan, held-away assets and custodial documents all from a single portal. The improved connectivity with NetX360® and the API-level integration measurably improves the experience for our advisors.”

“We are grateful for Pershing’s continued support as Orion has grown and evolved dramatically over the past few years,” said Ryan Beach, Chief of Staff at Orion. “These upgrades open the door for more advisors to enhance their service to the multitude of individual investors and institutions with assets under Pershing’s care.”

To learn more about Pershing’s enhanced integration with Orion, sign up to attend the upcoming OnDemand webinar here.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion Advisor Solutions is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, and CLS Investments, create a complete yet modular offering that empowers firms to seamlessly attract new clients; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes; and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As of December 31, 2020, Orion supports more than 2,100 advisory firms with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under administration and an additional $48 billion of combined platform assets (Orion Portfolio Solutions and Brinker Capital Investments) on the open architecture TAMP, making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon’s Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and ’40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world’s most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage, managed account technology and operations and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing more than seven million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Professionally advised managed accounts are offered through its affiliate, Lockwood Advisors, Inc., which is an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.