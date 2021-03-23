WeConvene Raises Multi-Million Dollar Financing From Liquidity Capital to Fuel Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeConvene, the world's largest investor meetings platform, today announces that it has raised multi-million growth funding from Liquidity Capital.

WeConvene’s corporate access platform connects buy-side, sell-side and investor relations teams to manage meetings and events efficiently. Following a standout 2020, today’s funding announcement will enable the company to continue on its current growth trajectory through an acceleration in marketing, sale and development efforts.

Liquidity Capital is a specialist in non-dilutive growth capital. Using its trajectory-based funding model, the company offers start-ups and growth stage companies a one-of-a-kind funding alternative, enabling them to double down on their hyper-growth without giving up equity.

Commenting on the transaction, Radek Barnert, Founder and CEO of WeConvene, said: “Working with the team at Liquidity Capital was straightforward and always to the point. They understood our business model and requirements allowing the process to be fast and efficient throughout.” He further commented “Against a terrible backdrop we had an exceptional year in 2020. This year we are focused on further accelerating our growth and development and capitalizing on the opportunities before us, which will be possible as a result of this funding.”

Jake Levine, Investment Director at Liquidity Capital, added: “Liquidity Capital’s unique artificial intelligence (AI) underwriting platform that supports growth funding for global software-as-a-software (SaaS) and e-commerce startups. WeConvene is a growing company that perfectly fits this model.” shared Investment Director Jake Levine of Liquidity Capital.

Notes to Editors

About WeConvene

WeConvene’s best-in-class platform makes the creation, distribution, marketing, and execution of official meetings and events between analysts, corporates, investors, IR firms, expert networks, and investment banks fast and easy, generating better outcomes including greater team efficiency, increased meeting attendance and enhanced client satisfaction.

About Liquidity Capital

Liquidity Capital offers growth stage companies a one-of-a-kind funding alternative, enabling them to double down on their hyper-growth without giving up equity. Its trajectory-based funding model allows them to work with startups and growth stage companies side-by-side, taking on financial risk. Liquidity Capital funds SaaS providers that demonstrate over $3MM ARR and 30% year-over-year growth, with ticket sizes from $3MM to $100MM.

Recently Liquidity launched its sister fund Mars Growth Capital in Singapore together with its partner MUFG to operate in South East Asia and NMO Capital in Dubai with its partner Vault Investments.

Liquidity has also recently released its proprietary system, Liquidity Dynamics, the most advanced, real-time predictive modeling platform as a software service for VC's and other investment professionals.