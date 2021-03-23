Global Market Maker Old Mission Selects FlexTrade’s ColorPalette Order Management System

GREAT NECK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced that Old Mission has engaged FlexTrade’s ColorPalette Order Management System (OMS).

Old Mission, a global, multi-asset market-making firm, works with the world’s largest banks, brokers, clearing firms and institutional counterparties as a trusted partner in financial markets. Old Mission’s ability to understand and price risk has helped make it one of the leading providers of ETF liquidity worldwide. The firm has seen significant growth since launching over a decade ago, and last year introduced a new direct-to-institutional customer ETF business to bring the benefits of its model services directly to the largest buy-side firms and ETF issuers.

The implementation of ColorPalette will allow Old Mission to seamlessly connect with its customers via the FlexTrade network, effectively expanding the market maker’s service model as it integrates with FlexTrade’s front end and employing the platform’s fully compliant CAT reporting tool.

“We’re excited to be able to leverage FlexTrade’s two decades of experience servicing the institutional community,” said Bryan Christian, Head of Institutional Services at Old Mission. ”As our institutional business continues to expand, we need the best-in-breed technology and the global reach offered by the industry-leading OMS that FlexTrade provides.”

Rajiv Kedia, Principal / Assoc. Founder and Global Head of Sell-Side Solutions at FlexTrade Systems, noted: “Old Mission has become one of the most significant sources of ETF liquidity globally. We are proud to add another industry leader to our client roster, and look forward to helping the firm further scale its business.”

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures, and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world’s first broker-neutral execution management system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About Old Mission Capital

Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market maker specializing in the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. As a privately held company, they have helped the world’s largest institutions efficiently transfer risk for over a decade by providing trillions of dollars in liquidity. With core values that are aligned with clients’ and employees’ long-term interests, they have built a team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals that is collaborative, humble and approachable. Old Mission’s people understand the importance of the human element of the business, which results in a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched. To learn more about Old Mission, visit www.oldmissioncapital.com.