Paperless Parts Partners with Plex Systems to Make It Easier to Estimate Jobs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paperless Parts, the leading sales and quoting software platform for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced a partnership with Plex Systems. The partnership will give Plex users access to the features of the Paperless Quoting platform directly in the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, allowing them to price jobs faster and more accurately, better service customers and grow their businesses.

Plex’s partner ecosystem connects manufacturers to industry-leading experts and technologies to help transform their businesses. Paperless Parts was accepted into the Plex Partner Program as a solutions partner because the company provides the market’s leading secure, cloud-based sales, estimating and quoting platform for custom part manufacturers — extending existing capabilities of the Smart Manufacturing Platform.

“We are continually looking to identify and engage partners who offer unique solutions to not only extend our platform, but also support our customers on their paths to smart manufacturing,” said Brad Hafer, Group Vice President, Corporate Development at Plex Systems. “At a time when manufacturers are looking at ways to use technology to operate more efficiently and grow, we see tremendous value in welcoming Paperless Parts into our partner ecosystem. Together, we will unleash new and better ways for our mutual customers to estimate complex jobs and win more without disrupting their existing tech stack or overarching workflows.”

Benefits of the Paperless Quoting platform include:

Analytics – Easily analyze and reference all historical sales and part data to understand win rates, risk and opportunities for sales and estimating optimization

– Easily analyze and reference all historical sales and part data to understand win rates, risk and opportunities for sales and estimating optimization Speed – Provide faster, more consistent quotes with a centralized quoting process that leverages Paperless Parts’ configurable geometric pricing engine, which helps generate more revenue by retaining existing customers and attracting new business

– Provide faster, more consistent quotes with a centralized quoting process that leverages Paperless Parts’ configurable geometric pricing engine, which helps generate more revenue by retaining existing customers and attracting new business Security – Store, access and share all quote and job-related files in the most secure cloud that meets everchanging cybersecurity and ITAR requirements

– Store, access and share all quote and job-related files in the most secure cloud that meets everchanging cybersecurity and ITAR requirements Collaboration – View and collaborate in the context of any file format including all 2D and 3D CAD files from any device securely logged into the platform

“Manufacturing software systems are often the lifeblood of any successful manufacturing operation, and Paperless Parts is like an injection of oxygen into them that will help keep new jobs flowing in,” said Jason Ray, co-founder and CEO, Paperless Parts. “Plex shares our vision of smart manufacturing and the need for innovative, pioneering tools to make it a reality. For this reason, we are confident Plex customers will see tremendous value from our solutions working together in tandem to help manufacturers embrace Industry 4.0 and grow their businesses.”

Paperless Parts will be available to all Plex customers in the coming months. To learn more about Paperless Parts and its role in the Plex ecosystem, visit https://www.plex.com/partners/paperless-parts-inc. You can also connect with the Paperless Parts team at Plex’s interactive virtual user conference, PowerPlex 2021, May 24-26 where they will be a sponsor and exhibitor.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers the first smart manufacturing platform that empowers the world’s leading innovators to make awesome products. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform gives manufacturers the ability to drive true business transformation by connecting, automating, tracking, and analyzing every aspect of their business. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain planning, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency, and agility, and gain unmatched visibility, quality, and control. For additional information, visit Plex.com.

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts is on a mission to help job shops and contract manufacturers improve business and grow by providing them with the most advanced, secure, cloud-based sales and quoting system available. The software streamlines manufacturers’ existing workflows by combining modern business process automation tools with a configurable geometric pricing engine that drives speed and consistency in the quoting process. The platform integrates with CRM and ERP systems to supercharge front office operations and sales teams, and enables more efficient responses to RFQs for a variety of manufacturing processes. Manufacturers across the U.S. have uploaded over 1 million job files using the platform and are processing over $500,000 worth of orders a day. Privately funded by manufacturing industry experts, Paperless Parts was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. Additional information available at paperlessparts.com.