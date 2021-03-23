AVSystem First to Connect LPWAN IoT Devices to Azure, AWS Clouds with LwM2M

KRAKOW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVSystem, a leader in IoT device management, today announced integration of the Coiote IoT Device Management (DM) service with both Microsoft Azure IoT Hub and Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core via Lightweight M2M (LwM2M). Coiote is the first IoT device management platform in the industry to provide support for constrained IoT devices at scale for both cloud providers.

The integrations enable direct connection of resource-constrained IoT devices to Azure and AWS cloud platforms for data readings, telemetry, as well as key device management operations. This opens new opportunities for creating IoT services over low-power wide area network (LPWAN) within Azure and AWS. By combining device energy savings and lower data consumption with existing cloud services, enterprises can reduce time to market and decrease costs for deploying IoT solutions and managing IoT operations.

“Seamless integration with leading cloud providers plays an increasingly important role in empowering digitized business models. By being the first platform to offer integration with both Azure IoT Hub and AWS IoT Core via the LwM2M standard in version 1.1, AVSystem is allowing companies to build their applications and services with an industry standard better suited for constrained devices than the MQTT or HTTP protocols,” says Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem.

Used by industry leaders such as AT&T and Bell Canada, Coiote IoT DM is an IoT device management platform available globally for any enterprise that needs to manage its population of IoT devices. Secure device onboarding, complete device lifecycle management, and firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates are fully supported and natively integrated with Azure IoT Hub, Azure IoT Central and AWS IoT Core. The platform also provides users with a low/no-code environment, which greatly speeds up deployment of IoT solutions.

LPWAN devices are ramping up in different sectors utilizing LPWAN connectivity such as cellular IoT networks, NB-IoT or LTE Cat-M1, which are designed for battery-operated, resource-constrained devices. As the cost of cellular IoT connectivity might be a hindrance in some verticals, AVSystem helps enterprises overcome such limitations by providing a scalable and efficient device management service.

Thanks to its standards-based approach, Coiote IoT DM can manage any off-the-shelf hardware. In addition, Coiote IoT DM enables manufacturers to remotely and seamlessly issue FOTA upgrades to keep their devices secure, add new features or fix bugs. With support of more than 1,000 cellular modules, development kits and IoT devices today, AVSystem creates an ecosystem of hardware makers to shorten the time needed to build, deploy and maintain any fleet of IoT devices.

About AVSystem

AVSystem is a vendor of Internet of Things and device management software present on the market since 2006. Our mission is to develop solutions that help enterprises create and manage ecosystems of connected devices. We offer platforms for device and network management, IoT application enablement, WiFi marketing and indoor location, as well as embedded tools.

As market leaders in IoT device management, we manage millions of devices worldwide. We focus on scalable solutions based on standards such as LwM2M to help companies speed up the time to market of their IoT projects.

Visit www.avsystem.com for more information.