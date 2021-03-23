CGTN: Ecological Development Picks up Steam in China's Fujian Province, as Agricultural Talents Sent to Villages for Farming Tips

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From expanding the use of reusable energy and desert greening to setting a concrete target for China's CO2 emission peak, the country is making its "green development" drive crystal clear as it tops Beijing's next five-year plan.

In east China's Fujian Province, where Chinese President Xi Jinping had spent over 17 years, locals are cashing in on tea plantations.

On Monday, President Xi revisited the area during a four-day inspection tour. He inspected an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township in Nanping City, in the first tour after the adoption of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

Agricultural talents sent to villages for rural revitalization

Thanks to the advice given by agricultural talents sent to villages, rapeseed is now growing alongside tea plants in an effective strategy to increase soil fertility while ensuring the preservation of biodiversity and the entire ecological chain.

Agricultural talents, also called "technological commissioners," was an idea introduced by the then governor to Fujian Province in a 2002 article, which called for bonding officials and farmers. In the article, Xi pointed out that it's "beneficial" to "explore innovative working mechanisms in villages."

In October 2019, Xi again stressed the importance of "technology commissioners" to the country's realization of rural revitalization at a summary meeting on the 20 years' implementation of the technology commissioner system in Beijing.

To understand local efforts in ecological protection from a broader view, President Xi on Monday visited an intelligent management center at the Wuyishan National Park.

He also visited a park dedicated to Zhu Xi, a well-known Chinese philosopher and educator in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). The president learned about the inheritance of traditional Chinese culture.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-03-22/Xi-Jinping-inspects-east-China-s-Fujian--YQuJrziZMI/index.html