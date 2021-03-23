DataStax Collaborates With IBM to Help Enterprises Accelerate Modern, Multi-Cloud Data Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataStax today announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver DataStax Enterprise, a leading scale-out NoSQL database built on the open source Apache Cassandra. As a result of an agreement between IBM and DataStax, DataStax Enterprise with IBM is now available to help enterprises build and manage modern data applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“We’re thrilled that DataStax Enterprise with IBM is now available, designed to help businesses deliver modern applications with global scale and zero downtime,” said Chet Kapoor, Chairman and CEO of DataStax. “IBM has demonstrated its commitment to delivering only best-in-class software to empower its customers to build the AI and data solutions that will drive transformational IT. We look forward to working with IBM to quickly bring the power of our scale-out, NoSQL database to more enterprises across the globe.”

As we see more and more organizations pour an increasing amount of resources into data initiatives and prioritize cloud-native application development, the need for a powerful, highly performant underlying data layer that brings the flexibility of open source technology to the enterprise becomes readily apparent.

DataStax Enterprise is an open, multi-cloud stack for modern data applications. DataStax powers demanding workloads for hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including The Home Depot, T-Mobile and Intuit. A multi-model database incorporating transactions, search, analytics, and graph workloads all on the same platform, DataStax delivers a powerful mix of global scale and high performance with open source flexibility and multi-cloud freedom.

Building on the existing IBM Cloud Databases for DataStax product, DataStax Enterprise with IBM is designed to provide IBM customers with a hybrid cloud solution set that can be deployed on private clouds or on multiple public clouds to support applications requiring open source Apache Cassandra-based technology.

“Our customers want the flexibility and choice to use AI to gain insights from their data regardless of whether it’s on public cloud, private cloud or on-premises,” said Madhu Kochar, Vice President of Offering Management for Data and AI, IBM. “The launch of DataStax Enterprise with IBM is another step to help our customers modernize their applications and build a strong hybrid cloud foundation that will support their AI and data science efforts for years to come.”

DataStax Enterprise with IBM is designed to provide enterprises with:

The elimination of data sprawl with an operational data platform that helps enable organizations to move away from legacy systems

A lightning-fast data layer that can keep pace with AI and machine learning priorities

Extensibility to build an ideal tool and future-ready deployments

Global sales and support from IBM for worldwide customer deployments

DataStax Enterprise with IBM is available today. For more information, go to https://www.ibm.com/products/datastax-enterprise

