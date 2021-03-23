Mint and Rocket Mortgage Introduce Fully Digital Mortgage Solution to Empower Home Buyers

SAN DIEGO & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Intuit’s (Nasdaq: INTU) personal finance app Mint, and Rocket Mortgage - part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), announced an extension of their partnership where Mint users can get approved to purchase a home entirely digitally, within the Mint app - powered by Rocket Mortgage’s API.

This new solution gives homebuyers the ability to go from application to an accurate rate confirmation and an approval in as few as eight minutes, instead of days. Users can complete the entire process in the Mint app and they can easily import information they have already added to their Mint account. This new mortgage experience simplifies the previously time-consuming and confusing mortgage process and gives homebuyers an advantage in the increasingly competitive housing market.

“This continuation of Mint’s partnership with Rocket Mortgage builds on our efforts to break down barriers and give buyers an advantage in the competitive market,” said Varun Krishna, SVP and head of Mint for Intuit Consumer Group. “The first-of-its-kind simplified digital mortgage experience inside the Mint app is a game changer for homebuyers. Mint users can now lock-in the best rate and capitalize on opportunities more quickly. Our hope is it empowers more people to enter the market with certainty and purchase the home of their dreams.”

“Our mission is to make the mortgage process as simple as possible. We do that with the fully digital Rocket Mortgage process we created more than five years ago, and with help from partners like Mint who make our technology even more accessible for homebuyers,” said Tim Birkmeier, Chief Revenue Officer of Rocket Mortgage. “The Mint integration is the first place to host the Rocket Mortgage experience outside of our website and app. With the massive response we have had from our refinance experience in Mint, we know the new experience for home purchases will help many buyers navigate the competitive spring buying season and for years to come.”

This experience builds on Mint and Rocket Mortgage’s vision to empower Americans to make important financial decisions, in less time, with certainty. In October, the two companies introduced a digital refinance experience within the Mint app. Tens of thousands of homeowners have used the tool to find a lower rate or access their home’s equity.

To learn more or get started with a home purchase or refinance, please visit www.mint.intuit.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation’s largest home mortgage lender, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2019. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies employs more than 19,000 full-time team members in Detroit’s urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 10 consecutive years, 2010 – 2019, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past seven consecutive years, 2014 – 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list in 2020 and has been included in the magazine’s top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 18 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans “#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans.”

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” for 17 consecutive years.