ChargeTech Partners with iCleanse to License and Distribute its Patented, Chemical-Free UV-C Disinfection Products

AVON, Conn. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargeTech, a leader in device management solutions, announces its partnership with iCleanse, the leader in UV-C personal device disinfection, expanding iCleanse’s UV-C disinfection product market reach across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. ChargeTech will license iCleanse patents for ChargeTech’s existing suite of high capacity, UV-C Clean-Charge-Store Cabinets and Carts. This alliance allows iCleanse and ChargeTech to better serve the marketplace by offering the most comprehensive suite of patented chemical-free UV-C disinfection devices to combat 99.99% of pathogens, such as COVID-19.

iCleanse is the leader in chemical-free UV-C disinfection for mobile devices and the only patented solution. iCleanse’s partnership with ChargeTech will expand its reach into new markets beyond iCleanse’s industry-leading hospital network. ChargeTech’s connections with businesses across the country, in Europe, and the Middle East will help bring awareness to the power of UV-C and the importance of regularly disinfecting mobile phones and other devices to break the virus cycle.

“We are excited to announce iCleanse’s partnership with ChargeTech,” said Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. “They are an exceptional company of innovators with great products themselves. There is a great opportunity for us both to get our products out there to help businesses and communities battle COVID-19.”

iCleanse Product Line to be Distributed by ChargeTech

The iCleanse product line includes the Swift XL, Swift Mini, and Swift, which are engineered to control the disinfection process and adapt to a variety of venues, such as retail stores, restaurants, airports and more.

The iCleanse product line includes:

iCleanse Swift XL: a patented chemical-free UV-C disinfection product for mobile devices and other personal items that kills 99.99% of pathogens, like COVID-19, in as little as 30 seconds.

The Swift XL quickly disinfects multiple mobile phones and large-sized tablets simultaneously, as well as bulkier electronics and personal items, such as body cams, CB radios, stethoscopes, hairbrushes, and more. Simple to use, it comes equipped with an easy to navigate user interface to quickly start disinfection cycles or customize cycle times. The software includes notification when it is time to replace the UV-C lamps, ensuring that devices are always properly disinfected.

iCleanse Swift and Swift Mini are like the original popular Swift XL disinfection unit, but with a much smaller footprint. The small Swift Mini is only 15.5 inches wide, and Swift is only 20 inches wide. The Swift and Swift Mini are much more portable and versatile for hospitals and businesses without available space to sanitize devices.

“This partnership will enable us to better serve our existing corporate clients by expanding our product offering in this critically important category,” said ChargeTech CEO John Cappetta. “We were so impressed by the design and efficacy of the iCleanse products that we decided the best way to serve our customers was to expand on our large format suite of products by adding the iCleanse line or products, as one of their licensed distributors. We are thrilled to expand on our CleanCharge line of large format UV-C device charging, cleaning, and storage products with the exceptional iCleanse products.”

About ChargeTech

ChargeTech has been a leading provider of portable power solutions and multi device charging stations to enterprise customers and consumers for over 10 years. The team has a steadfast commitment to deliver state-of-the-art, high quality solutions that improve society’s ever-evolving relationship with technology. CleanCharge by ChargeTech is a line of UV-C disinfecting, charging, and storage solutions utilized by its clients in education, retail, hospitality, and health care, as well as a wide range of corporate offices and individuals working from home. ChargeTech’ s clients include Kaiser Permanente, UC Berkeley, USC, Children’s Hospitals, Office Depot, Dollar General, Walmart, Staples, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Montage Hotels, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, major school districts across the U.S., and more. Stay updated on ChargeTech news and product releases by visiting www.chargetech.com or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About iCleanse

iCleanse (formerly ReadyDock) is trusted by over 100 U.S. hospitals. The company’s chemical-free UV-C technology kills pathogens, like the flu, common cold and COVID-19*. Designed with businesses, employees, customers and patients in mind, iCleanse offers a wide range of products for every workflow. iCleanse products disinfect high touch surfaces, such as mobile phones and tablets, as well as stethoscopes, ID badges, keycards, and many other items used daily. With the power of iCleanse UV-C disinfection units, users can disinfect devices in less than 30 seconds with 99.9% of infectious pathogens killed.

There is no liquid used in the disinfecting process, only ultraviolet light. For more information, please visit: https://icleanse.com.

*COVID-19 Surrogate OC43