Field Roast and Roy Choi Bring First-Ever Plant-Based Kogi Dog to Los Angeles

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is the first plant-based hot dog that is double smoked using maple hard wood chips, and will be available in US retail this April. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”) and renowned Chef Roy Choi, co-host of The Chef Show and co-founder of the world-famous Kogi BBQ Truck, are teaming up to bring food lovers throughout Los Angeles a flavorful plant-based hot dog experience.

Starting today and available only via Los Angeles and Orange County-based Kogi BBQ food trucks through September, the Kogi Plant-Based Dog (aka ‘The Home Run’) features the new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog—the first plant-based hot dog that is double smoked using maple hard wood chips—topped with Choi’s signature Kogi slaw, cilantro-onion lime relish, salsas roja, verde and naranja, roasted sesame seeds, smothered with melted Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese and nestled inside a toasted bun.

“‘The Home Run’ dog is insanely delicious, and the LA community won’t find anything else like it on any other food truck,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “This co-creation is a testament to Field Roast’s and Roy’s commitment to pushing the limits of flavor and giving people indulgent, elevated flavors without sacrificing on chef-inspired quality.”

The Kogi Plant-Based Dog is the first of several initiatives planned between Field Roast and Chef Choi. In November 2020, Field Roast announced the multi-year partnership with Choi as part of a larger brand redesign and its Make Taste Happen campaign launch, which aims to inspire communities of culinary creators with bold flavors that help them craft, discover and share new taste experiences.

“I’ve always been driven by making different flavors and foods accessible to as many people as possible, so when I was frequently getting asked about plant-based alternatives for my truck’s menu offerings beyond just tofu, I knew it was time to bring something new to the table,” said Choi. “What Field Roast and I have accomplished together with the Kogi Plant-Based Dog is special to me because it takes an iconic menu item that’s representative of America, the ballpark, and the streets—then turns it up to ‘eleven’ for anyone who wants to try it. I’m really proud of how it came out.”

Field Roast and Kogi fans can find the new Kogi Plant-Based Dog the next time they visit the Kogi truck or can order it online. The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog will also roll out nationally in retail this April.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About Kogi BBQ

Kogi started in 2008 when it hit the streets of LA with a humble little Korean short rib taco that met Twitter in the middle of the night in front of a nightclub in Hollywood. It then started to create crowds and cravings across the whole city transmitting a new form of dialogue and culture between food and technology. Over the years, the operation has grown to include several trucks, a bar, a taqueria and the rice bowl counter shop, Chego! The Kogi team is extremely dedicated to the communities and customers who have supported them over the years. They remain true to their roots while always pushing forward. As they say, Kogi Por Vida.

About Roy Choi

Roy Choi was born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Los Angeles. He is known as one of the founders of the modern food truck movement with Kogi BBQ, and for his TV series 'Broken Bread' (KCET/Tastemade) and 'The Chef Show' (Netflix). Roy’s cookbook/memoir L.A. Son was a NY Times Bestseller in 2013. In 2016 he was named TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World. And in 2017, his restaurant LocoL received the first ever LA Times Restaurant of the Year award. Roy resides in Los Angeles where he is a voice for street food culture past, present, and future, and the co-owner, co-founder, and chef of Kogi BBQ, Best Friend at Park MGM Las Vegas, Chego! and LocoL.