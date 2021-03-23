Thruvision Loss Prevention Solution Gains Customers --- As Shift to Online Sales Makes Distribution Center Theft Top Challenge for Retailers and Logistics Firms

ASHBURN, Va. & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thruvision, a provider of next generation people screening solutions, and a leader within the distribution center and fulfillment center loss prevention sector, today released a video that shows an actual distribution center theft being prevented by Thruvision’s stand-off, safe-distance loss prevention technology.

The video, taken by a leading global retailer is the actual CCTV footage of a distribution center worker being screened with Thruvision’s passive terahertz technology. Using the Thruvision system, the retailer’s security personnel detect concealed items under the employee’s clothing. The entire screening process is done at a distance of approximately 10 feet, thereby maintaining health and safety all of staff. In addition, the video demonstrates the Thruvision system can detect non-metallics items, in this case apparel, that cannot be detected by a metal detector.

“This video is a powerful, real-world demonstration of why distribution centers and fulfillment centers are increasingly turning to Thruvision to protect high-value, easy-to-conceal items,” commented Colin Evans, Thruvision’s CEO. Evans continued, “Thousands of employees are now being safely and non-intrusively screened by top retailers and logistics firms with Thruvision technology because it can detect all types of items – not just metallics.”

Based on patented technology, Thruvision’s solution allows customers to screen for metallic and non-metallic items concealed under a person’s clothing at distances up to 10 feet. By eliminating the need for physical pat-downs of employees, the Thruvision system reduces health and safety risks due to COVID-19 by providing screening at a distance that exceeds CDC guidelines. The Thruvision system emits no radiation; instead, it detects when a concealed object is blocking a person’s natural heat energy. It accurately shows the size, shape and location of a concealed object, regardless of the material, without revealing any information about the person’s gender or anatomy. A growing number of firms have deployed Thruvision for employee screening and loss prevention applications, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) SONY, CEVA Logistics and Fanatics.

About Thruvision

Addressing the urgent need for “safe distance” people security screening in the COVID era, Thruvision is uniquely capable of detecting metallic and non-metallic items including weapons, explosives and contraband items that are hidden under clothing, at distances between 10 and 25 feet. Using patented passive terahertz technology, Thruvision completely removes the need for physical “pat-downs” and has been vetted and approved by the US Transportation Security Administration for surface transportation. Operationally deployed in 20 countries around the world, Thruvision is used for aviation security, retail supply chain loss prevention, customs and border control, and public area security. The company has offices in Washington DC, and Oxford, UK. To schedule a demonstration or for more information, please visit www.thruvision.com.