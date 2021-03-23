EventConnect Partners With Legacy Sports USA to Enable Efficient Event and Hotel Booking for Upcoming Legacy Sports Park

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, EventConnect, the leading provider of event and sports tourism management software, announced a partnership with Legacy Sports USA, which in January 2022 is opening Legacy Sports Park, a 320-acre multi-use family, sport and entertainment complex of outdoor and indoor team athletic facilities geared toward high-energy entertainment and sports in Mesa, Arizona. Legacy Sports USA will use EventConnect’s platform to streamline all attendee user data into one platform to maximize attendee experiences with event and hotel registrations, ticketing, and concessions planning at Legacy Sports Park.

“Partnering with EventConnect will further set us up for success from the start by maximizing efficiency by enabling connectivity on one platform for registrations for Legacy’s tournaments, leagues, camps memberships, athlete performance development, and hotel bookings for club organizers and our athlete families,” said Jeff de Laveaga, COO, Legacy Sports USA.

“The East Valley’s entire destination promise is about to soon change with the development of Legacy Sports Park,” said Visit Mesa, Director of Sports Sales Lance Fite. “Visit Mesa has long served as the leading destination marketing and management organization for this region and we are excited to enhance Legacy’s global outreach as we secure a new roster of athletic events and new sports groups to come and compete on our soil. The depth of sports product that is coming here and the influx of new hotel and retail/entertainment development this announcement has already sparked in Mesa and our neighboring communities is going to establish a commanding new epicenter of visitor-generated economic growth and activity in the Grand Canyon State.”

“We are excited to partner with Legacy Sports USA as they prepare to open the stunning Legacy Sports Park,” said John D’Orsay, CEO at EventConnect. “Our solution will add value and drive revenue to all parties involved, including the sports park, hotel partners, and tournament organizers. What would normally be separate processes for registration, ticketing, concessions planning, and hotel booking will all be on one seamless platform, which will provide unmatched data clarity across the board to all stakeholders. As tournament organizers assess their strategy for the remainder of the year, it’s key for them to focus on software efficiencies that can save them time and money.”

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors and accommodations on one platform—working with more than 4,000 events, 20,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports destinations/organizations reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increases capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The no-cost, end-to-end platform is customized for each partner’s needs and is seamless for organizers and participants to use, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect has an average savings of 24% on hotel rates versus the leading booking platforms and has an over 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences.

Learn more at www.eventconnect.io.

About Legacy Sports USA

Legacy Sports Park, an impressive 320-acre multi-use family sport and entertainment complex of outdoor and indoor team athletic facilities geared to high-energy entertainment and sports in Mesa, AZ, will open in January 2022. The Park will also feature state-of-the-art training and wellness centers, nutrition professionals, and a wide selection of dining options. Legacy Sports Park expands beyond sports; it will also feature an e-gaming center, a multi-purpose arena, and an outdoor amphitheater designed for live events, family shows, exhibitions, conventions, and award ceremonies. The Legacy Sports Park team has partnered with Oak View Group Facilities to manage, operate and attract sponsorship opportunities for the property. Legacy Cares, Inc. (Legacy Cares), the owner of Legacy Sports Park is a 501(c)(3) entity incorporated in Arizona, dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for all individuals through access to family entertainment facilities centered on youth sports.