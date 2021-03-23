A88CBD™ Products Now Available in Gabe’s, Reasor’s Foods and Banner Wholesale Grocers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), premium producer of bottled alkaline water and CBD infused products, is pleased to announce new partnerships with three retailers — Gabe’s, Reasor’s Foods and Banner Wholesale Grocers — to carry its A88CBD™ and A88 Infused™ products. Specialty discount retailer Gabe’s will carry its A88CBD 10-pack regular gummies (in multiple flavors) and A88CBD lemon-lime flavored CBD waters across 120 of its high-volume store locations; Reasor’s Foods, a regional grocery store chain in the Southwest, will carry five of its topical products across 20 locations; and A88CBD gummies as well as A88 Infused™ CBD lemon lime flavored water is now available at Chicago based Banner Wholesale Grocers.

“We continue to see strong momentum across our A88CBD product portfolio. Our CBD water is leading the charge and quickly gaining traction among retailers and consumers,” says Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “With improving demand trends for CBD consumer products, a favorable legislative landscape and a higher retail channel acceptance, we believe our A88CBD lifestyle products are well-positioned to capture a significant share in this emerging consumer goods category. We will continue to look for opportunities to grow our product line’s brick-and-mortar presence.”

The Alkaline Water Company’s recently launched A88CBD gummies and CBD flavored water will now be offered at all Gabe’s, a company known for its quality of goods and exceptional prices. In addition, Reasor’s Foods will carry the Alkaline Water Company’s CBD topicals line and Banner Wholesale Grocers, an independent Chicago-based grocer and wholesaler with stores across the Midwest, will distribute A88CBD™ products to select retailers.

These partnerships are meaningful wins for the A88CBD brand as it enhances the Alkaline Water Company’s brick-and-mortar presence with some of the most sought-after CBD products in the segment.

The Alkaline Water Company’s top-of-the-line and robust portfolio of A88CBD topical and ingestible products is doing very well in the e-commerce channel through its site A88CBD.com, and its teams are pursuing a strong pipeline of retail opportunities across all trade channels.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Gabe’s:

Gabe’s is a discount department store chain with 112 store locations across 13 states including Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. To learn more about Gabe’s visit https://www.gabesstores.com/.

About Reasor’s Foods:

Reasor’s Foods is an employee-owned, full service, regional grocery store chain based in Tahlequah, Oklahoma with 17 store locations. To learn more about Reasor’s visit https://www.reasors.com/.

About Banner Wholesale:

Banner Wholesale is a family owned and operated independent Chicago based grocer. Banner Wholesale offers a wide variety of merchandise, specializing in American and Hispanic products. To learn more about Banner Wholesale visit https://www.bannerwholesale.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company believes its A88CBD lifestyle products are well-positioned to capture a significant share in this emerging consumer goods category; that the Company will continue to look for opportunities to grow its product line’s brick-and-mortar presence; and that the Company’s teams are pursuing a strong pipeline of retail opportunities across all trade channels.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.