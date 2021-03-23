LinQuest Awarded Operations Capability II Space Force Contract

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation, a leader in space systems technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, has been awarded a $200 million ceiling Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Space Force (USSF). This new contract consolidates, expands, and extends multiple contracts LinQuest has been leading for the USSF.

“This is an exciting opportunity to provide additional technical systems analysis, programmatic, analytic, and operations support to carry out the USSF mission,” said LinQuest Chief Operating Officer, Greg Young.

Under this contract, LinQuest will provide a wide range of solutions to the Operations and Communications Directorate (HQ USSF/S3/6), the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Directorate (HQ USSF/S2), the Strategic Requirements, Architectures and Analysis Directorate (HQ USSF/S5/9), the Inspector General (HQ USSF/IG), and Test and Evaluation (HQ USSF/TE) in the Colorado Springs area. Specific efforts include providing threat assessments, concept development, integration analysis, policy and doctrine analysis, operations acceptance analyses, and test and evaluation.

“We are very pleased to have been selected to continue our support of United States Space Force in the operations community at the Peterson/Schriever Garrison,” said LinQuest President and CEO, Tim Dills. “This is a testament to our team’s amazing work and support for USSF and we look forward to continuing to deliver the mission-critical analysis, assessments, and solutions we have provided for the last five years.”

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.