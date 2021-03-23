BIOQuébec and BioForward Wisconsin to Formalize International Cooperative Relationship

BROMONT, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec, Québec's largest network of biotechnologies and life sciences, and BioForward Wisconsin, the collective voice of Wisconsin's robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, will sign a memorandum of understanding to advance cooperative relationships and promote life sciences.

"Quebec and the American Midwest have extremely dynamic and rich life sciences ecosystems. I am confident that the collaborations initiated between the two regions through this new partnership will be successful and generate projects that will benefit our mutual industries," says Martine Hébert.

The signing will occur during a virtual public event titled, “Québec and Wisconsin: Two Thriving Life Science Ecosystems Sharing Strengths and Opportunities,” on March 25. It will be hosted by Martine Hébert, delegate with the Quebec Government Office in Chicago, whose office introduced the two organizations.

Presentations about the life science ecosystems of the two clusters will be followed by speakers from four accomplished life science businesses: Immune Biosolutions, Diex Recherche, Gilson and Covance by Labcorp. They will discuss the advantages of area business environments and the importance of building international alliances and partnerships to grow their enterprises.

"The priorities of both associations are aligned and there is a joint commitment to improving the quality of life of the population and to achieving the objectives of our mission, making this an ideal partnership," said BIOQuébec Executive Director Anie Perrault.

The memorandum will underscore the two organizations' shared efforts to advance cooperative relationships with research, development, and manufacturing, as well as encourage and promote the growth of the life sciences industry, leveraging each agency's comparative advantage to support high-quality and sustainable development. The reciprocal relationship outlined by the memorandum also will facilitate cross-border partnering and networking for association members.

"This step will take us both a long way in growing our dynamic and robust biohealth clusters and will have a crucial impact on the economic growth of both regions,” said BioForward CEO Lisa Johnson. “I am pleased that Martine Hébert made this introduction, resulting in today’s agreement that will benefit our respective regions and businesses."

Prior to signing the memorandum, Johnson and Perrault exchanged views on the impact of – and challenges facing – the biohealth community and shared short- and long-term development priorities for integrated health solutions.

About BIOQuébec

BIOQuébec is Quebec's largest biotechnology and life sciences network. BIOQuébec's 115 members include companies and organizations which operate at every level of the biotechnology and life sciences innovation chain, ranging from biotechs to pharmas, contract research organizations, venture capital firms, and support organizations. Founded in 1991, BIOQuébec engages in governmental representation, business development, and partnerships to support the growth of Québec's biotechnology and life sciences industry, which creates wealth and specialized jobs, is focused on innovation and marketing, and is dedicated to improving everyone's health and quality of life. These actions aim to make Québec one of the industry's most significant and valuable players on the international stage. For more information about the network, visit www.bioquebec.com.

About BioForward Wisconsin

BioForward Wisconsin is the collective voice of Wisconsin's robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, representing more than 220 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health, and medical device and diagnostics. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state's talent pipeline; collaborations to develop supply chain partnerships; educational and networking events to enhance professional development; and legislative advocacy to highlight the economic and social impact of the biohealth industry on the state, nation, and world. Learn more about BioForward Wisconsin at www.bioforward.org.