Scale Computing and Ingram Micro India Announce Partnership to Bring HCI and Edge Computing Solutions to Market in India

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ingram Micro India, a global leader in technology and supply chain services in India. Ingram Micro India is now offering Scale Computing’s award-winning HC3 IT infrastructure platform to customers in India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.

The partnership between Scale Computing and Ingram Micro India will enable organizations in the region to deploy high performance HCI and edge computing solutions where existing legacy technologies are frequently too complex and expensive to meet their needs.

Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility & Compute at Ingram Micro India, said, “Channel partners need to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive HCI market, and Scale Computing will help them do just that with its industry-leading hyperconverged solutions that deliver enhanced performance, low cost-of-ownership and reliability. We are confident of a successful partnership with Scale Computing as we bring their innovative solutions to the Indian IT channel.”

Scale Computing solutions are ideal for industries requiring IT infrastructure with high performance and minimal management. With all components built in, including the hypervisor, Scale Computing’s HC3 customers have no need for third-party components or licensing. This all-in-one configuration simplifies deployment, management, and maintenance, helping streamline IT department overhead and tasks while saving time and money.

“Scale Computing is excited to collaborate with Ingram Micro India,” said Dan Pierce, VP Business Development at Scale Computing. “India is a key growth market for Scale Computing and Ingram Micro is the ideal distribution partner to deliver Scale Computing’s data center and edge computing solutions through Ingram Micro India’s strong reseller channel.”

To learn more about Scale Computing’s award-winning edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/products.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.