Teleperformance Powers Future Work with Citrix®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid work is the future of work. And companies that embrace it today, can position themselves for success tomorrow. Witness Teleperformance. Leveraging digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), and Teleperformance Cloud Campus, the global leader in customer experience management has enabled work from anywhere across its global operations. And in doing so, it has opened access to new pools of talent that allow it to serve customers with the agility and excellence they have come to expect and accelerate business performance.

“We are a people company, and if we’re not able to replicate all the processes that we do in our brick and mortar locations, we can’t compete,” said Jose Guereque –Executive Vice President of Infrastructure and Chief Information Officer, Teleperformance Nearshore. “With Citrix, and Teleperformance Cloud Campus, we’ve created a digital workspace that allows our agents to work as they would if they were in our office and fulfill our client needs.”

Embracing the Future of Work

When COVID-19 hit last March, Teleperformance was challenged to quickly enable remote work to keep its operations – and the clients around the world who rely on them – up and running. The company rose to the occasion, successfully equipping more than 250,000 employees to work from home using Citrix digital workspace solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™, and Citrix ADC™.

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace™, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops allows organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools employees need to do their best work in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so that they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

But Teleperformance isn’t just using Citrix to enable remote work. Instead, it’s rethinking the way work gets done - and even who does it - leveraging technology to build more agility into its work model and workforce strategy.

“Work from anywhere is not a pandemic play,” Guereque said. “We will keep the hybrid scheme forever as our permanent model, and Citrix will be a key technology partner in driving it.”

Forging a New Model

With Citrix and Teleperformance Cloud Campus, Teleperformance can create a powerful digital workspace experience that enables its agents to securely access the resources and tools they need to collaborate and get work done in the most efficient and effective way possible across any channel, device or location, enabling the company to reach new talent pools in remote locales, which according to Guereque, has been game changing.

“We used to be limited to big cities when we recruited, but today, we are recruiting people in really small towns and even other countries,” he said. “So, we can put more people in the field to flexibly serve clients and accommodate the seasonal and cyclical demand inherent in our business.”

Keeping things Simpler, Faster and Safer

And with Citrix, it can quickly and easily get them up, running and armed with all the resources they need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done.

“Citrix just makes everything simpler, faster and safer,” said Lance Brown, Executive Vice President of Network, Telecommunications and Architecture, Teleperformance. “It’s simpler in that we can control everything within our current environment. It’s faster because we can get people up and running on any device. And it’s safer because all of the back-end security that’s baked in.”

Delivering Results

In enabling remote work, Teleperformance isn’t just solving a short-term problem created by the global pandemic, but driving long-term value for both its business and the customers it serves.

“What we’re seeing as a result of enabling work from anywhere is higher NPS scores from both our agents and our clients,” Brown said.

Teleperformance joins more than 400,000 companies around the world who are using Citrix solutions to create a modern digital workspace that gives their business advantage. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance (TEP –ISIN: FR0000051807 –Reuters: TEPRF.PA -Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732million (US$ 6.5billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility. For more information: www.teleperformance.com/ Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

