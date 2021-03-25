CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank of Syracuse Goes Live with Teslar Software

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release issued March 23, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF SYRACUSE GOES LIVE WITH TESLAR SOFTWARE

Partnership enables bank to streamline lending, improve customer and employee experience

Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, has partnered with First National Bank of Syracuse to improve operations and boost productivity.

First National Bank of Syracuse has been serving the communities of Southwest Kansas for over 100 years. It specializes in commercial agriculture, with its loan expertise in farming, ranching and dairies. First National Bank is leveraging Teslar’s exceptions management, pipeline and workflow modules as well as Teslar PPP Complete and Teslar PPP Forgiveness, which enable the bank as well as its business customers to more seamlessly navigate the complex Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan origination and forgiveness processes. To date, First National Bank has processed 312 PPP Forgiveness loans and has originated 362 PPP loans for round two.

“We were impressed with the company’s success in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator and felt they would be a strong, reliable partner,” said Chris Floyd, president and CEO of First National Bank of Syracuse. “Consolidating all of our systems onto one interface with Teslar has improved our lending process, reduced errors and helped us better understand customers. The result is a refined and improved experience for employees and customers alike.”

Teslar’s streamlined processes enable First National Bank’s lenders to save time and focus on driving relationships, which ultimately impacts the bottom line. The fintech’s platform also makes information more accessible to the bank’s employees so they can more strategically serve customers.

“Businesses face many unique challenges in this pandemic environment, making it of the utmost importance for bankers to have clear, reliable and easy access to customer data,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “Bankers need to fully understand their customers and their unique needs in all circumstances. Strengthening its lending process and insights with Teslar positions First National Bank to best support its local businesses. The bank can be a lifeline to the community by providing customers with the best financial support for their unique business needs.”

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.