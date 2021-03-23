Proximus harnesses ADVA synchronization solution for 5G network timing

BRUSSELS, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Proximus is leveraging its Oscilloquartz timing technology to synchronize Belgium’s largest open mobile network. The deployment enables Proximus to improve speed, coverage and reliability for millions of mobile users throughout Belgium, while also preparing its network for next-generation services. By deploying ADVA’s core grandmaster devices, access boundary clocks and its enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC) solution, the country’s incumbent telecommunications service provider is ensuring the levels of timing accuracy and resilience needed for 5G, broadcast and other time-sensitive services. The technology was implemented by ADVA’s partner Arcadiz Telecom, a leading provider of connectivity solutions across the Benelux region.

“By harnessing ADVA’s network timing innovation, we’re ensuring unprecedented levels of precision and reliability. This deployment is a core component of our 5G strategy. It means more value not only for our customers looking to access data-intensive applications and stream high-quality video wherever they are, but also for telco operators using our open network,” said Patrick Delcoigne, director, network engineering and operations, Proximus. “ADVA’s grandmaster clock and ePRC cesium technology empower us to meet key timing challenges. It enables highly accurate phase precision, enhanced stability and long-term protection from GNSS outages. Just as important, though, is the support of the ADVA and Arcadiz Telecom team. Their engineers have worked closely with us to ensure that the network meets all of our requirements.”

Proximus’s new nationwide synchronization network is built on the OSA 5440, an ultra-stable timing solution optimized for deployment in core networks and the OSA 5412 family of cost-effective, mid-scale synchronization devices engineered for deployment in a wide range of locations. It’s anchored by the robust and proven OSA 3230B ePRC cesium clock installed in two central sites. This supports high levels of frequency stability compliant with the strictest ITU-T standards and, combined with the OSA 5440, ensures long-term stability of UTC time. The extended stability performance of ADVA’s ePRC provides immunity against GNSS outages – a crucial requirement for mission-critical applications that should not rely on satellite-based timing alone.

“For major mobile network operators like Proximus, our PTP grandmaster and boundary clocks and our ePRTC solution are the perfect tools. They enhance overall performance and deliver the precision timing necessary for 5G use cases. Our technology also enables other services such as broadcast networks to migrate to IP-based timing,” commented Jörg Urban, senior director, business development, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “The OSA 5412 Series and OSA 5440 support a smooth and cost-effective migration to next-generation phase and frequency synchronization. And with our ePRTC solution providing robust backup for GNSS, Proximus’ mobile customers can be sure of high-quality, uninterrupted services with no loss of performance.”

“At Arcadiz Telecom, we know what it takes to build a network ready to support tomorrow’s services. With ADVA’s Oscilloquartz timing technology and the ongoing support and maintenance of our team, Proximus can be confident that its synchronization infrastructure delivers for today’s needs while being fully equipped for the future,” said Marc Vandeputte, CTO, Arcadiz Telecom. “When it comes to 5G connectivity, every nanosecond counts. That’s why the stringent accuracy and stability of ADVA’s technology is so important. It empowers Proximus to deliver enhanced speeds, coverage and quality to its mobile users. For Belgians, this deployment will enable a wide range of new experiences from instant access to video streams to immersive AR and VR experiences.”

