Puffy Mattress Donation Pledges Beds to Domestic Violence Shelter in Honor of Women’s Day

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of International Women’s Day, Puffy, makers of America’s most comfortable mattress, announced today a mattress donation to Laura’s House, a domestic violence shelter in Orange County.

The Puffy Mattress Donation will aid Laura’s House in supporting survivors experiencing homelessness.

Many studies have found a direct link between domestic violence and homelessness. Vulnerable women and families who flee unsafe situations are forced to survive without necessities. According to the Domestic Abuse Report 2020: The Hidden Housing Crisis, nearly 70% of women said their housing instability concerns prevented them from leaving their abuser.

Alongside fears of displacement and homelessness, the pandemic posed a challenge in the past year. Domestic abuse cases rose worldwide, and the number of people seeking help reduced because of movement restrictions and fear of infection.

“2020 was undeniably a trying year for many, but the pandemic was also especially hard on domestic abuse victims, many of whom were affected by lockdown restrictions,” said Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan. “It’s also tough to imagine that, when they do leave, many women and families are deprived of the most basic needs, including food, water, and a place to sleep.

“We’re grateful for the services Laura’s House provides to victims in our communities, and we’re incredibly inspired by its mission to help survivors start over. At Puffy, we truly believe that a good night’s sleep is the cornerstone of well-being, and we want to do our part to support survivors.”

Since selling the first-ever Puffy Mattress, the company has partnered with local and national charities to donate brand new mattresses to children’s shelters. To commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Puffy Mattress Donation Program partnered with Laura’s House to extend support to women and families in need.

“In light of International Women’s Day, we wanted to highlight the strength of female survivors in particular,” Andreasyan said. “Women are disproportionately affected by domestic violence, and as a community, we have a responsibility to provide all the resources they need to break the cycle.”

Andrea McCallister, Director of Development and Communications at Laura’s House, said: “Oftentimes clients tell us that finally when they arrive at Laura’s House, it is the first good night’s sleep they have had in a very long time. They feel safe, comfortable, and thanks to Puffy, they are ensured a peaceful night’s sleep. We are appreciative of the support of Puffy, a wonderful community partner, supporting families affected by abuse.”

The Puffy Mattress Donation Program, the company’s flagship donation campaign, also allows customers to make an impact when they purchase a mattress. To participate, customers simply need to take a photo with their Puffy Mattress and post it on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtag #puffydonation.

Puffy donates a brand new mattress to a children’s shelter for every ten shares of the hashtag. Since establishing the Puffy Mattress Donation Program, the company has donated many mattresses and plans to continue the program indefinitely.

To learn more about the Puffy Mattress Donation Program, visit https://puffy.com/pages/puffy-donations-1

