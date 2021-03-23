DataLink and Aetna CVS Health Joint Presentation at RISE National 2021 Live Streaming Event: Insights on the Data Lag Problem and How to Overcome It

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of integrated population health applications, interoperability, provider engagement and value-based care performance management solutions to healthcare providers and payers, today announces a joint presentation with Aetna CVS Health at the RISE National 2021, three days of live-streaming content covering the current and future state of the health care system. The session, “The Data Lag Problem and How to Overcome It,” Tues. March 30, 2021, 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET, features Josh Hetler, executive vice president, Business Intelligence, DataLink Software, and Marcia Guida, MS-CH, MBA, MS-HP, CPC, senior director, Provider Technology Ecosystems, Aetna CVS Health.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the timeliness of patient visits with both primary care and specialty providers, leaving unaddressed care gaps and strained practice revenues that impact financial performance going forward,” Hetler says. “Our presentation will discuss strategies and best practices for payers and providers to lessen the impact of missing patient data, data capture, patient engagement and access to care.”

Attendees will learn solutions for addressing the lack of patient data from 2020 and better understand its impact on revenue in the upcoming years. Additionally, this session will provide strategies around costs related to the absence of patient adherence, as well as how to prepare for upcoming audits, utilizing the data collected in 2020, and ways to address data gaps and interoperability.

RISE National is the nation’s trusted source for Medicare Advantage insights, ranging from risk adjustment and quality to member experience and social determinants of health. The event offers hands-on workshops and information about the latest regulatory changes, technology trends and revenue-generating strategies.

Hetler adds, “Participants will recognize the role of DataLink’s Evoke360 to regularly extract data created in a provider’s EHR to capture a patient’s full clinical history and actionable insights on diagnoses, open care gaps, inpatient/outpatient visits and prescriptions at the point of care. Evoke360 also drives EHR-to-payer, HIE-to-payer and payer-to-payer data exchange.”

About DataLink Software

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.