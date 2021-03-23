QMetry Announces Strategic Partnership with LambdaTest

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QMetry Inc., the leading software quality engineering products company has announced a strategic partnership with LambdaTest, the fastest growing cross-browser testing platform.

This partnership enables out-of-the-box integration for QMetry Automation Studio (QAS) with LambdaTest. Users of QAS will get access to 2000+ real desktop devices, mobile viewports and operating system combinations on the cloud-based Selenium grid.

QMetry with its partnership ecosystem focuses on its mission of delivering continuous quality with confidence. LambdaTest partnership will enable QMetry to empower test automation users to further reduce their manual efforts, and offer access to exclusive features such as test logs, issue tracking, video capture, automation and network logs, performance reporting and more.

“QMetry is delighted to welcome LambdaTest into its partner network. Integration with LambdaTest will extend our capabilities as a test management and test automation tool of choice for evolving digital enterprises,” said QMetry CEO Makarand Teje. LambdaTest is a scalable, cloud-based testing platform that covers comprehensive website and web app testing needs. LambdaTest makes parallel test execution easy and allows teams to shorten their release cycles and improve time to market for product delivery.

Talking about the partnership, LambdaTest Co Founder and CEO, Asad Khan said, “We are thrilled to announce this partnership and integration with QMetry. This partnership helps us extend our offerings to a wider customer base, enabling live interactive and automated cross-browser testing in collaboration with QMetry. This partnership and integration empower both QMetry and LambdaTest users with extended features and capabilities. QMetry users will be able to run tests on 2000+ browsers & OS right from their browsers and LambdaTest customers can utilize a comprehensive test automation solution that is QMetry Automation Studio (QAS)”

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a scalable cloud-based cross-browser testing platform designed to offer all website or web app testing needs to cloud infrastructure. Its goal is to empower developers and testers with a single integrated ecosystem wherein they can perform all their tests confidently. It was formed in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About QMetry

QMetry is a leading software quality engineering products company based out of Santa Clara, CA. QMetry helps agile teams build, manage and deploy high-quality software with confidence. 150,000+ users and 1000+ evolving digital enterprises benefit from QMetry across major industries. QMetry’s Open API offers significant opportunity for digital enterprises to integrate with their diverse tools and frameworks making QMetry as a collaborative and scalable quality tool ecosystem of choice.