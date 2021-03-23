POSaBIT and Olla Partner on POS and Menu Integration for Dispensaries

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology company with an industry-leading cannabis point of sale system and unique payment processing solutions for cash-only businesses with a focus on those within the cannabis industry, has officially partnered with Olla, a next-gen eCommerce platform for cannabis retailers. The partnership features a full integration of the Olla eCommerce platform with the POSaBIT point of sale system.

Olla’s white-labeled eCommerce has long been a favorite of retailers across the country, and POSaBIT has worked diligently with the Olla team to create a seamless integration, offering retailers a world-class solution for seamless inventory management and online ordering. “It is with great pleasure that we announce our partnership with Olla,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO / Co-Founder of POSaBIT. “We’ve long been impressed with their platform and have heard rave reviews from every retailer who has worked with their team. This will be a mutually beneficial relationship for years to come, and we are beyond excited to provide an incredible product to the cannabis industry with our friends at Olla.”

“We're thrilled to offer our latest integration with POSaBIT to Olla's platform,” said Nico Nezhat, CEO / Co-Founder of Olla. “Both new and longtime Olla customers have recognized the impressive features of POSaBIT, and we're delighted to offer this incredibly powerful end-to-end solution of pairing POSaBIT with Olla to cannabis retailers across the country.”

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

About Olla

Olla empowers cannabis retailers with a next-gen eCommerce platform, driving sales, engagement and customer loyalty through its customizable mobile-first interface and powerful marketing tools. Offering online pre-order, curbside pickup, home delivery & interactive in-store ordering, Olla powers retailers nationwide, transacting over a quarter-billion dollars in orders in 2020. In an industry crowded with competing self-branded online marketplace companies, Olla stands alone with its white labeled digital-commerce platform.

For more information, visit www.olla.co and connect with us on Twitter and Linkedin.