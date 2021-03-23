Dassault Systèmes Joins the European Green Digital Coalition as Founding Member

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that it is a founding member of the European Green Digital Coalition, a first-of-a-kind group of leading technology companies with a joint mission to support the green and digital transformation of the economy both inside and outside Europe.

The EGDC was formally established by the European Union on March 19, 2021 on the occasion of the “Digital Day 2021” conference, to emphasize the key role that digital networks, technologies and applications can play in delivering environmental and climate benefits that can transform the economy in response to concerns about climate change, the depletion of natural resources, pollution and biodiversity loss.

“Dassault Systèmes is a world leader in Product Life Cycle Management (PLM). Our science-based industry solution experiences are widely recognized across most of the manufacturing industries sector. Our roots are in Europe. Headquartered in the EU, we are proud to play a role as founder of this important coalition that reflects and actively supports the EU’s commitment to the environment,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “As part of our purpose to harmonize product, nature and life, we have a strategic ambition to become the world’s leading partner for reinventing a sustainable economy. Sustainable innovation can only be achieved by leveraging virtual worlds to imagine radically new materials, products and processes that reduce industry’s carbon footprint, and advance the circular economy. By working with other sectors as part of this coalition, we can take actions to drive this innovation and the role of our customers in contributing to a better world.”

The EGDC will commit to investing in the development and deployment of green digital solutions in a wide range of sectors; developing standardized impact assessment methodologies for such solutions; and working across sectors to create deployment guidelines for them.

Dassault Systèmes’ commitment to the EGDC aligns with its purpose to provide business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations that harmonize product, nature and life. The company has outlined a sustainability strategy for 2025 to actively reduce both its own environmental footprint and that of its customers – from multinational corporations to startups. In addition to committing to set its own science-based emissions target and prioritizing partnerships with stakeholders to drive the role of digital technology in global sustainability efforts, this strategy involves helping its customers reduce their emissions by using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create virtual twins.

Already, the company’s white paper with Accenture has confirmed the power of virtual twin technology for significantly reducing global carbon dioxide emissions. Five use cases in the construction, transportation and mobility, consumer packaged goods, life sciences and high tech industries showed that the use of virtual twins could reduce global CO2 emissions by 7.5 gigatons between now and 2030, which is roughly equivalent to the global emissions of the transportation industry every year.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

