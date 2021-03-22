Introducing the OURA Spyce Pro Apron Hugh Acheson Collection.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OURA, a mission-driven social enterprise that works to infuse high-tech solutions into everyday products like antimicrobial face masks, facial cleansing products, clothing and more today announced the expansion of its self-sterilizing and water-repellent Spyce Pro Apron collection in collaboration with celebrity chef Hugh Acheson. A portion of the proceeds from this collection and all OURA products is donated to grant the wish of a childhood cancer patient.

The latest Spyce Pro apron collection offers cutting-edge antimicrobial technology to the restaurant industry to mitigate the spread of pathogens. In addition to the estimated 48 million cases of foodborne illness that occur yearly, COVID-19 poses a more immediate threat to those working in these industries.

“Many establishments have taken precautionary measures to provide the best safety for their staff and customers, but the continued spread of COVID-19 still jeopardizes their wellbeing,” said Keane Veran, co-founder and CEO of OURA. “The Hugh Acheson Spyce Pro apron provides laboratory-tested protection and functionality by both reducing the risks of cross-contamination and inhibiting the growth of microbes.”

OURA worked closely with the award-winning Iron Chef Hugh Acheson on key designs and features in an effort to provide the most effective and advanced protection you can wear in the kitchen. Using a molecular-level infusion process, the Hugh Acheson Spyce Pro apron has antimicrobial minerals embedded into each thread enabling its self-sterilizing effects. Acheson's years of experience and expertise guided the development of these efficient and practical aprons imbued in fine craftsmanship. Every apron is hand-stitched in Los Angeles and ergonomically designed with a unique adjustment strap. They are 30 percent lighter than standard aprons to reduce strain on the neck but also provide deliberately and conveniently positioned pockets. This collection features four striking styles – in half and full aprons – to meet the full range of every chef’s needs.

“There are two things that matter – the safety of our staff and the safety of our customers,” added restaurateur and Bravo TV‘s Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson. “Restaurant owners have had to make many changes to the way we operate and think. This collaboration with OURA is one of the many ways that we can change the way our industry operates to keep everyone safer.”

The Hugh Acheson Collection is available for purchase at www.ouragami.org. Further customization of style and color can be addressed with certain size orders.

ABOUT OURA: Based in Los Angeles, California and founded in 2017, OURA is a mission-driven social enterprise that works to infuse high-tech solutions into everyday products like antimicrobial face masks, aprons, facial cleansing products, clothing and more. OURA combines technology and design to provide consumers with antimicrobial apparel and home goods that are scientifically backed and extensively verified. As a trailblazer in creating cleaner lifestyle products, OURA is committed to providing consumers with laboratory-tested products that are safe and effective. Through a focus on innovative high-performance product solutions, as well as a commitment to creating change, building communities and honest manufacturing, OURA seeks to empower people to live healthier lives. Learn more by visiting: www.ouragami.org.

Editor’s Note: Limited press samples are available for journalist consideration. With interest in receiving a media kit and press sample, please email oura@beyondfifteen.com.