Pharmacy Times® Announces the Addition of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, expands its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“With an extensive, impactful history, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center set the national standard for cancer care, research and education,” said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. “Through this collective partnership, we look forward to making collaborative contributions intended to reduce cancer burdens for patients.”

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, America's first cancer center, was founded in 1898 by Dr. Roswell Park. Roswell Park is the only upstate New York facility to hold the National Cancer Institute designation of "comprehensive cancer center"​ and to serve as a member of the prestigious National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Over its long history, Roswell Park has made fundamental contributions to reducing the cancer burden and has successfully maintained an exemplary leadership role in setting the national standards for cancer care, research and education.

“With new approvals and constant streams of novel investigative therapies coming through more rapidly than ever, it’s critically important for the pharmacy community to embrace these developments and innovations quickly and effectively,” said Lijian “Leo” Cai, Pharm.D., chief pharmacy officer of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We’re pleased to share insights from Roswell Park’s practice and research, and to help start these key conversations through our contributions to Pharmacy Times®.”

The Pharmacy Times® SAP program is a community of advocacy groups and medical associations and institutions that foster collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® will work with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to inform and educate practicing pharmacists in Directions in Oncology Pharmacy™ and Directions in Health Systems™ publications.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information that pharmacists can use every day in their practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. Learn more at www.roswellpark.org, or contact us at 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.