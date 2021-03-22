Razer Commits to a Greener, More Sustainable Future for All to Game In

Razer Sustainability Program is a 10-year commitment towards carbon neutral status, to produce products with recycled or recyclable materials and encourage community involvement to preserve nature and protect the environment (Graphic: Business Wire)

Razer Sustainability Program is a 10-year commitment towards carbon neutral status, to produce products with recycled or recyclable materials and encourage community involvement to preserve nature and protect the environment (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced a far-reaching, long-term commitment to a 10-year environmental roadmap. Under the #GoGreenWithRazer banner, the program will help preserve nature and protect the environment – ensuring a cleaner, greener world for future generations.

New targets include the use of 100% renewable energy by 2025, all products to use recycled or recyclable materials by 2030, and being 100% carbon neutral by 2030. As part of this movement, Razer is also galvanizing the community – youth, millennials and Gen Z to make a difference through several green initiatives. This includes recycling and being aware of its environmental footprints.

“Through our #GoGreenWithRazer campaign led by our Sneki Snek mascot, the Razer community has been insanely supportive and passionate,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer Co-Founder and CEO. “Awareness of how we impact the environment is incredibly important. Hence, Razer has planned out a sustainability roadmap to continue fighting environmental and climate changes. We’re determined to make the world a better place for all of its citizens to game and live in.”

Building a Green Organization

As the brand grows and evolves, Razer will explore opportunities to integrate sustainability plans into the company culture and employees’ mindset. With the aim of building a culture of care for the planet, Razer commits to reduce and eradicate the use of single-use plastics in all offices to reduce Greenhouse Gas emission, preserve bio-habitats, and aim to be 100% carbon neutral by the year 2030.

Where reduce and renew is not possible, Razer will restore through investments in forestry and other environment-impact projects.

Today, Razer’s European office in Hamburg, Germany is already powered by renewable energy, and the new, soon-to-be-opened Razer SEA HQ in Singapore will also follow suit. By year 2025, all global offices will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

For more information on Razer’s Green Organization initiative, please see here.

Redesigning Green Products

As a leading brand in gaming peripherals, hardware forms a majority of Razer’s business. As such, Razer aims to reduce the environmental impact caused by manufacturing.

Having reviewed its products, packaging, and operations, Razer will ensure that all products will be recyclable with the brand by year 2025. This includes the disposal and recycling of Razer products by both customers and global distributors. Razer encourages customers to return their old Razer peripherals to any RazerStore worldwide for free-of-charge recycling.

Razer will also implement strict waste disposal procedures across global offices and repair centers, and pledge to use recycled or recyclable materials for all products by year 2030. Hardware made by the brand will incorporate PCR plastics and adhere to an eco-friendly design, including FSC-certified, biodegradable packaging.

Razer aims to adhere to the best industry standards and practices, and secure validation through established certification bodies. Razer is also making sure to dispose e-waste responsibly in compliance with local and international environmental, safety, and health regulations.

For more information on Razer’s Green Products initiative, please see here.

Celebrating a Green Community

Razer is proud to be part of an ecosystem that is characterized by inclusivity and solidarity. As a leader in the gaming community, Razer pledges to leverage its influence and rally gamers worldwide to contribute to the brand’s green cause through opportunities for fans via product offerings.

Furthermore, Razer will adopt #GoGreenWithRazer as a global corporate social responsibility focus to empower and encourage the community to contribute and support the global green movement – with Sneki Snek, Razer’s hugely popular sustainability mascot, leading the charge.

As a result of the overwhelming success of Razer’s partnership with Conservation International, Razer has recently set a new target to save 1,000,000 trees through the sale of Sneki Snek plushies and eco-friendly merchandise. To galvanize the support of fans, Razer will announce a new piece of Sneki Snek merch at every 250,000 trees mark. Every piece of Sneki Snek merchandise sold will protect 10 trees and contribute to the enormous new goal of 1 million trees saved.

Together with Razer, Conservation International is securing the protection of trees from dozens of forests around the world, such as Costa Rica, Ecuador, Suriname, Brazil, Madagascar, and Indonesia – among many others.

At the time of writing, Razer has already saved approximately 170,000 trees. For more information, please visit the Sneki Snek campaign page.

For more information on Razer’s Green Community initiative, please see here.

Investments in a Greener Future

As part of Razer’s efforts to encourage sustainability among the community of youth, millennials and Gen Z, Razer will support and invest in environment and sustainability startups. Razer will activate zVentures, Razer’s corporate venture arm, to fuel the growth of these startups and provide a better future for its community.

Razer will also leverage on its unique ecosystem of hardware, software and services to partner with these startups on joint initiatives and meet the environmental needs of the next generation.

For more information on Razer’s Green Investments initiative, please see here.

Razer will work towards expanding its #GoGreenWithRazer campaign and will endeavor to do more for the environment to create a safe world for all to play in. For more information, please visit https://www.razer.com/go-green.

