Select Georgia and Tennessee Publix Pharmacies to Administer Johnson & Johnson COVID‑19 Vaccine

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix Pharmacy is expanding administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into Georgia and Tennessee. This is the first time the company is providing COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee and the first time providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Georgia. The vaccine will be available at 21 Georgia and 23 Tennessee Publix Pharmacy locations.

Publix’s online reservation system will open Tuesday, March 23, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for eligible individuals to schedule their COVID‑19 vaccination appointment.

At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must continue to prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

Eligibility

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements, with priority given to K-12 and child care teachers and personnel as directed by the federal government. Individuals can find which groups are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting their state’s department of health website:

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Tuesday, March 23, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times on the following days:

Georgia: Saturday, March 27 – Sunday, March 28

Tennessee: Thursday, March 25 – Friday, March 26; Monday, March 29

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Georgia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Georgia counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Greene, Gwinnett, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Muscogee, Oconee and Paulding. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Tennessee counties, while supplies last: Bradley, Davidson, Greene, Hamilton, Knox, Montgomery, Putnam, Rutherford, Sevier, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. View a full list of Tennessee pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

