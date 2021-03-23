Exchange Solutions Launches Comprehensive Loyalty Partnership with Kent Building Supplies

BOSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with Kent Building Supplies, a home improvement store chain that operates 48 retail locations across Eastern Canada. Kent Building Supplies is part of the J.D. Irving, Limited group of companies. Exchange Solutions will be working with Kent Building Supplies to optimize consumer engagement and loyalty program opportunities throughout the organization.

“Building a comprehensive partnership with Kent Building Supplies is another opportunity for Exchange Solutions to leverage our decades of experience in the Canadian market. We’re thrilled to be able to work with the team at Kent to bring these initiatives to life,” said Xavier Torres, Vice President of Sales at Exchange Solutions.

Kent Building Supplies will be taking advantage of Exchange Solutions’ ES Loyalty SaaS Platform and ES Engage to drive consumer engagement across their customer base. This partnership will allow Kent Building Supplies to offer its consumers a new personalized program that gives them access to exclusive, customized offers and rewards. Everyday consumers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of real-time offers while simply browsing online.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Harry Rosen, Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Rexall Pharmacy Group, Lowe’s, and Today’s Shopping Choice.