Meduit Taps Nordis Technologies for Omnichannel Patient Billing and Collections Communications

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meduit, one of the 10 largest healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions companies, has consolidated customer communications management (CCM), digital delivery and print/mail services with Nordis Technologies. Using Nordis’ cloud-based Expresso® CCM platform, Meduit produces and distributes about 2 million print and electronic patient billing statements and letters a month for more than 850 health systems and physician practices.

“We need the best ways to engage patients and collect payments, and Nordis’ communications technology and services give us a new level of control and flexibility to reach and respond to patients on their terms, from mobile devices to mail, and increase revenues for our provider clients,” said Meduit CEO Jeff Nieman. “With multiple systems and vendors, it used to take us two to four weeks to make a single change to a letter. Now, we do it in minutes.”

Nordis’ hosted managed services model for executing omnichannel communications is helping Meduit digitally transform its operations and achieve significant efficiencies. In particular, it is enabling fast-growing Meduit to accelerate onboarding and integrating acquired RCM firms into its systems, workflows and processes.

Expresso makes it simple for Meduit to develop and personalize patient financial communications for mail, email or text. Expresso seamlessly integrates into Nordis’ print and digital production and distribution, so Meduit can set, update and automate each patient’s delivery channel preference.

“Expresso simplifies and automates the increasingly complex challenge of managing vast numbers of patient financial communications for hundreds of clients and thousands of brands distributed through a growing range of channels,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies. “With Nordis, Meduit can improve patient experience and provider results while managing the entire process on a single dashboard.”

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management technology, integrated with digital delivery, print and mail services and payment solutions for auto finance, collections, healthcare revenue cycle management, mortgage servicers, property management, utilities, and vacation ownership. Companies trust Nordis to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience and financial performance with Expresso®, a powerful platform that delivers complete control and agility for creating, managing and distributing critical digital and print communications. Nordis operates state-of-the-art document production facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Coral Springs, Florida.