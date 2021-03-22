Lithko Contracting, LLC Announces Investment in Pikus 3D Concrete Printing

WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lithko Contracting, LLC (“Lithko”), a leading national concrete contractor, along with their equity partners The Pritzker Organization and DNS Capital, announced today that on March 1, 2021 they purchased an equity stake in Pikus 3D, LLC (Pikus 3D).

Pikus 3D was formed in 2018 to revolutionize the way we build, construct and interact with concrete. This advancement helps to increase automation and capacity in the current labor constrained construction market.

Pikus 3D has a partnership with Sika, a USD 8.48 billion global construction material and solutions provider. Sika, a Swiss company known for innovation, has cementitious material solutions and patented printing technology for 3D printing applications and brings additional expertise to the partnership.

Rob Pikus, Pikus 3D Manager, said, “The team at Pikus 3D is excited to have Lithko as a partner. We believe that together our vast relationships in the concrete construction industry can help foster the growth of our product lines. This transaction will mark a new era for our organization, combining our industry experience with Lithko’s extensive resources and leadership.”

Rob Strobel, Lithko President, said, “Pikus 3D has a remarkable team and vision to revolutionize commercial concrete construction and the way we design and construct concrete elements and the overall construction process. We are excited to partner and support the growth of the business. We look forward to working closely with Rob and the Pikus 3D printing team to help them build on this remarkable opportunity.”

Lithko is a market-leading, full service commercial concrete contractor specializing in the execution of walls, tilt-ups structural frames, slabs, super flats, site work, foundations, and pre-construction services. Lithko has over 3,000 coworkers serving over 500 clients across 19 geographic regions. Lithko has a unique local service model designed to keep co-workers close to home and create exceptional customer service in each town.