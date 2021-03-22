Ryder Leaders Recognized as “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” in 2021

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions, today announce five women leaders at Ryder are being recognized as part of the 2021 list of “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine recognizes women who have had notable career accomplishments in the past 12-18 months and who have made significant contributions to advance gender equality within their own companies and throughout the transportation industry.

The fourth annual list honors women who exemplify WIT’s mission and encourage the employment of women in the transportation industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles in the workplace. Of the more than 70 women honored, five Ryder employees are honored on this year’s list including:

Amy Carroll: Director – Sales; with Ryder since 1996

Marilyn Pape: Manager - Strategic Analytics; with Ryder since 2017

Lindsey Trent: Manager - Business & Customer Development; with Ryder since 2017

Jessica Weaver: Manager - Group Logistics; with Ryder since 2004

Stacey Weidner: Senior Director - Human Resources; with Ryder since 2009

“These five astounding women have been invaluable leaders across Ryder’s business in their commitment to advancing gender diversity within the transportation industry, an integral part of our core values,” says Delores Lail, Ryder’s senior vice president of sales for the east region and a member of the WIT board of directors. “From building successful teams and mentoring female colleagues to driving innovation and fostering key customer relationships, Ryder celebrates this accomplished group of women and remains dedicated to fostering a culture that empowers our employees to succeed at all levels.”

Ryder is proud to be a leading company in the industry and that is made possible by the impact of these women. In 2019 and 2020, Ryder was a recipient of WIT’s “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation,” an award honoring companies for their commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry. As an active participant of the WIT Association, Ryder sponsors the scholarship program, which makes technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in transportation.

“This accomplished group of women represent a wide range of skill sets and expertise, and highlight how women bring diverse thought, value, and results to businesses in the industry,” says Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “These impressive women have made a tremendous impact in their fields during this pandemic and are pushing the envelope for women in the industry. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.”

Those listed on the 2021 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” work for motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Their roles vary in leadership, operations, safety, human resources, sales, marketing, or as drivers.

For the full list of the 2021 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation,” visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/press-releases/women-in-trucking-association-announces-2021-top-women-to-watch-in-transportation?utm_content=158334871&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-22122580.

About Women in Trucking Association

Women in Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women in Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, BMO Transportation Finance, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, Peterbilt Motors Company, Ryder System, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com.

