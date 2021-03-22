World Wind & Solar Expands Service Offering with Addition of A & A Wind Pros, Inc.

TEHACHAPI, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wind & Solar (“WWS” or “the Company”), a Pearce Services company and leader in renewable energy operations and maintenance services for utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage system (“ESS”) assets, today announced the expansion of its service offering with the addition of A & A Wind Pros, Inc. (“A & A Wind Pros”). A & A Wind Pros is a Waurika, Oklahoma-based provider of wind turbine cleaning, repair, and maintenance services, with an excellent reputation in the industry.

The addition of A & A Wind Pros to the WWS team further expands the Company’s portfolio of services to include wind turbine tower cleaning (internal and external), blade cleaning, and yaw puck removal and installation services. WWS also provides break-in maintenance, scheduled and emergency services, major component exchange, composite repairs, technical troubleshooting, engineered solutions, and parts and logistics to wind turbine OEMs and asset owners throughout the United States.

“The addition of A & A Wind Pros supports our continued mission to be a total solutions provider to our nation’s critical energy infrastructure. A & A Wind Pros is a well-established maintenance company with more than a decade of experience in the industry. They share our steadfast commitment to safety, integrity, environmental responsibility, and quality, making them an ideal addition to our team,” said Travis Dees, WWS’s Vice President of Operations.

“Enhancing our service offering and adding industry professionals to our team is a huge win for the WWS team, our customers, and the industry,” added Daryl Ragsdale, Vice President of Business Development at WWS.

Over the past year, WWS has continued to experience rapid growth and worked to enhance its service capabilities. With approximately 600 technicians working throughout the country, WWS is one of the largest Independent Service Providers (ISP) in the renewable energy industry, serving a wide range of OEMs, asset owners, and operators. The addition of A & A Wind Pros is a natural expansion of WWS’s service capabilities and provides additional career progression opportunities for all employees.

“Together with WWS, we will significantly expand our geographic coverage and deliver a more comprehensive service offering to our customers,” said Slade Roberson, Founder and President of A & A Wind Pros. “We are thrilled to be part of the WWS family and look forward to continued growth together,” added Jennifer Cathey, Co-Owner of A & A Wind Pros.

About World Wind & Solar (WWS)

World Wind & Solar (WWS) is the nation’s number one Independent Service Provider (ISP) and has been supporting renewable assets since 2007. WWS offers a comprehensive list of services across all phases of a project’s lifecycle including construction, commissioning, operations, including re-power or decommissioning. Project owner’s, OEM’s, O&M providers, and EPC companies use WWS to operate, maintain, and repair their critical assets. When you need quality scheduled or unscheduled maintenance, large corrective repairs or exchanges, blade repairs, inverter services, PV optimization, or any other specialty solution WWS should be your first call. For more information, please visit www.worldwindsolar.com.

About Pearce Services

Pearce Services is a leading national provider of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for mission-critical infrastructure. Pearce offers innovative, tech-enabled services across its four brands: Pearce Services, Pearce Renewables, MaxGen Energy Services, and World Wind & Solar. We safely serve our telecom, renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV), and energy storage system infrastructure customers around-the-clock. With nationwide coverage, we can deploy our highly trained technicians quickly and efficiently to provide you unmatched response times, quality, and consistent service for your distributed mission-critical assets. Our engineering and support teams use sophisticated software, analytics, and detailed safety plans to support our technical experts in the field. Our constant innovation and close collaboration with our customers are a hallmark of our service. To learn more about Pearce Services, visit www.pearce-services.com.