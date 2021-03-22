Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle® to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and ‘Renew the Forest’

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Herbal Essences, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and TerraCycle, announced the “Renew the Forest” program, that calls upon Walmart customers to take on the planet’s biggest problems and protect the world’s natural wonders.

In support of TNC’s Plant a Billion Trees program, Herbal Essences will plant one tree in the U.S. for every purchase of two select bio:renew shampoo and/or conditioner products from Walmart / Walmart.com, including Hemp & Potent Aloe Shampoo or Conditioner, Mango & Potent Aloe Shampoo or Conditioner and Honey & Vitamin B Shampoo or Conditioner during the month of April (with a minimum of 34,482 trees, and up to 58,000 trees; see herbalessences.com/en-us/renew-the-forest for full program terms). Additionally, the brand will donate twenty benches made by TerraCycle from the recycled hair care packaging collected through the Herbal Essences Recycling Program to three TNC nature preserves to encourage people to get outdoors and appreciate nature.

“Herbal Essences has always been a brand with a deep love and connection to nature,” explains Rachel Zipperian, Herbal Essences Senior Scientist. “The mission of this program is consistent with our standing commitment to partner with organizations that are taking action to help protect plants and regenerate natural ecosystems.”

“Forests are essential to healthy lives and a healthy planet. They cleanse our air, purify our water, cool our planet, and provide shade and shelter, meaning their protection and restoration is one of the key solutions to tackling climate change and conserving biodiversity in nature,” said Jan Glendening, TNC’s Regional Managing Director for North America. “We are thrilled to partner with Herbal Essences and TerraCycle around this program and work together to create a world where people and nature can thrive.”

“TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and it’s through programs like this, created in partnership with innovators like Herbal Essences and The Nature Conservancy, that allow consumers to demonstrate their respect for the environment through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and Founder. “We are proud to partner with these forward-thinking companies to offer consumers the opportunity to solve big problems and rethink how we look at nature.” The Herbal Essences Recycling Program, along with the Herbal Essences Aerosol Recycling Program are both ongoing activities, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the programs, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.

Herbal Essences believes in the positive power of nature and the important role biodiversity plays in keeping the planet in balance. By partnering with innovators like TNC and TerraCycle, Herbal Essences strives to drive awareness and encourage more consumers to support the planet with environmentally sustainable choices.

About Herbal Essences

At Herbal Essences, we protect diversity in plants and embrace it in people and in our products. We see beauty in all plants, all people and all places. And when we don’t see it, we create it. We are committed to real ingredients, inclusively designed products and partnerships with experts and organizations that protect & preserve the planet for all nature lovers. That’s why we have ongoing partnerships with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to certify our real botanicals in Herbal Essences bio:renew as well as with TerraCycle to offer a National recycling program across the U.S. We believe in the positive power of nature. We’re proud to be PETA cruelty-free.

To learn more about Herbal Essences visit www.herbalessences.com, or follow us on Instagram: @herbalessences, Facebook: facebook.com/HerbalEssences and Twitter: twitter.com/HerbalEssences.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.