Hudson’s Bay Delivers a Digital Game-Changer With Thousands of New Products and Expanded Category Focus on New Marketplace

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadians will find more to love on thebay.com as Hudson’s Bay announces the launch of its online Marketplace. Hudson’s Bay Marketplace will bring more than 500 new sellers to thebay.com by the end of 2021, and introduce new and significantly-expanded category offerings including sports and recreation, tech, pets, health and wellness, and even vintage designer handbags and watches to the brand’s assortment. The fully-integrated Marketplace will provide Canadians with a seamless shopping experience to discover even more new and exciting products on thebay.com, beginning today.

“As part of our digital-first strategy, the launch of Marketplace catapults Hudson’s Bay to the forefront of eCommerce in Canada,” said Iain Nairn, President and CEO of Hudson’s Bay. “We now have the ability to add millions of products to our offering, quickly adapting to customer demand. The response from the seller community has been extraordinarily positive as more and more brands seek to join this modern and convenient shopping experience.”

With hundreds of new brands being added through Marketplace at launch, Canadians will find products to enrich quality experiences that make life more colourful. Some of the newest offerings include outdoor gear, computers, sports nutrition and equipment, and gourmet and specialty food items, to name a few.

Supported by Mirakl’s best-in-class marketplace solution, Hudson’s Bay can react to consumer trends, expand its assortment and onboard quality sellers from around the world in a matter of days, versus weeks or months needed with a traditional eCommerce model, offering critical scalability at a time when online shopping has more than doubled in Canada over the past year.

“With the launch of its online marketplace powered by Mirakl, Hudson’s Bay is creating an expanded, seamless shopping experience that customers will love,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “Mirakl is proud to support Hudson’s Bay in this new and innovative growth plan that will benefit millions of Canadian shoppers.”

The marketplace is fully integrated so that customers will have the same exceptional experience they are accustomed to on thebay.com and the Hudson’s Bay App, including the ability to earn and redeem Hudson’s Bay Reward points on all marketplace items.

ABOUT HUDSON’S BAY

Hudson’s Bay is a digital-first purpose-driven retailer helping Canadians live their best style of life. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 88 full-line locations and thebay.com featuring Marketplace -- the 5th largest e-commerce business in Canada. Hudson’s Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment including fashion, designer, home, beauty, food concepts and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is ranked second in department store loyalty programs in Canada.

Hudson’s Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT MIRAKL

Mirakl offers the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world’s most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. For more information: www.mirakl.com.